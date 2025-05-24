Honouring Gertrude Shope: A champion of women's rights and courage in South Africa

The Tambo Foundation shared a picture of anti-apartheid Struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope on her 94th birthday on social media, describing her as a teacher, soldier, trade unionist, and freedom fighter. Image: Supplied by the Tambo Foundation

Tributes are pouring in for Gertrude Shope, a revered leader in the anti-apartheid movement and former president of the ANC Women's League, who has passed away at the age of 99, leaving a lasting legacy of courage and dedication to women's rights and equality in South Africa. Shope died peacefully at her home in Gauteng on Thursday, a few months before her 100th birthday in August.

National ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the stalwart of the liberation movement, also known as Ma Shope, was a pioneer of women’s emancipation and one of the most enduring symbols of revolutionary courage. Bhengu-Motsiri said Shope was a revolutionary intellectual who was often quoted as saying: “Every generation has got a responsibility to know what its mission is. Mine was to liberate the country, what is yours?”

She said Ma Shope’s legacy is one of unwavering dedication to the cause of liberation and equality. In recognition of her selfless sacrifice and her lifelong commitment to the Struggle for freedom, Bhengu-Motsiri said Shope was conferred the Order of Isithwalandwe/Seaparankwe, the highest honour bestowed by the ANC to those who gave their lives to the cause of liberation. “Her contributions were not motivated by a desire for personal recognition but by her deep commitment to justice, equality, and the empowerment of women.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said Ma Shope made a monumental contribution to the Struggle for a free and inclusive South Africa, while inspiring generations of women and men to emulate her commitment. “We have lost an eminent national heroine and mother to our nation,” he said. The president said her service and revolutionary bravery played out in formations from the ANC, where she was elected president of the Women’s League in 1990, to the Federation of South African Women, the World Federation of Trade Unions, and the first Parliament of democratic South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Gertrude Shope. Image: Supplied

Ramaphosa said her sacrifice included almost a quarter century in exile with her husband Mark Shope, who was a trade unionist, freedom fighter, and revolutionary intellectual, and their children. “She organised women and communities in our country as well as international organisations to oppose apartheid and alleviate the plight of oppressed communities while the Struggle was under way.” Ramaphosa described Shope as a resilient and unwavering "mbokodo", which was used to refer to the security branch of the ANC's armed wing, Umkhonto weSizwe, whom apartheid could not break.

Anti-apartheid Struggle stalwart Gertrude Shope during her freedom fighter days. Image: Supplied by the Tambo Foundation

Her entry into South Africa's first democratic Parliament in 1994 was marked by a dynamic presence and clear vision, establishing her as a model parliamentarian of that era, he said. “Gertrude Shope lives on in our national memory and her life’s work is reflected in the transformation we have attained and continue to effect in our society,” Ramaphosa said. The ANC Youth League said Shope died with courage, discipline, and humility. “We honour her towering legacy and pledge to carry forward the struggle for freedom, justice, and dignity for all.”

Cosatu national spokesperson Zanele Sabela said it is through stalwarts of Ma Shope’s calibre and many others who dedicated their lives through the liberation movement to serving the masses, that the nation attained the democracy it now enjoys. According to Sabela, Shope significantly contributed to the recognition of human rights, amplified women's voices, fearlessly pursued justice for the vulnerable, and championed equality for women, bringing these principles with her to Parliament following the 1994 elections.

Sabela said Cosatu recognises the active role Shope and her late husband played in the labour movement through the federation’s predecessor, the South African Congress of Trade Unions, as well as the World Federation of Trade Unions. “Ma Shope also played a key role in the Federation of South African Women (FEDSAW). For her, freedom was not limited to the decimation of racial segregation. It also meant acknowledging workers in their sectors, a passion she embodied consistently,” she said.

Sabela reminded South Africans to appreciate the altruistic sacrifices made by those who liberated the country from the bondage of apartheid. “The achievement of our democracy came at a lifelong cost for Ma Shope and her remarkable family.” Cope acting treasurer Teboho Loate stated that Ma Shope's significant contribution to South Africa's liberation and her commitment to freedom and equality will be historically remembered. “In many of her roles, she was a mother to many young South African leaders, in particular to Congress Of The People (COPE) and its membership. We offer our deepest condolences to the Shope family, her party, the ANC, and those affected by this profound loss.” “May her legacy continue to guide and inspire future generations,” said Loate.