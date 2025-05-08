Men accused of AKA's murder also charged in taxi boss kidnapping case

Two of the five men charged with AKA and Tibz murders expected to have a pre-trial conference in a separate matter for the murder of taxi boss Image: File

Siyanda Eddie Myeza and Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, who are among the accused charged with the murders of rapper Kiernan AKA Forbes and chef Tebello Tibz Motsoane, are set to go on a pre-trial conference in a separate matter, where they are charged with kidnapping and murder of a taxi boss. The pair are charged alongside Siphamandla Ngcobo from Capella beach and Mduduzi Comfort Ngubeni from Mlazi township. They are charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of a prohibited firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm. They are accused of killing Siyabonga Ngcobo, who was part of the Lamontville Taxi Association, on March 6, 2023. The accused made their first appearance at the Durban High Court on Thursday, where the KwaZulu-Natal deputy director of public prosecutions asked for the matter to be postponed to June 12 for a pre-trial conference.

The State alleges that the accused, on January 7, 2023, assaulted Sizwe Goodman Ndlovu and took his Mercedes-Benz. In March, the Mercedes-Benz was used as a getaway car when they went to kill Ngcobo. The State submitted that during March 2023 there were taxi feuds over routes, and revenge attacks related to taxi violence were prevalent. The accused men who were part of the association rival to that of Ngcobo allegedly conspired to have Ngcobo assassinated. On the fateful day the accused men believed that Ngcobo was an occupant in a vehicle that was driven by Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi, the wife of Ngcobo.

“At around 1pm, Mrs Ngcobo (Zamokuhle), together with Ngcobo, was stationary at a red robot at the intersection of Berea and Mansfield Road when they were approached by the accused and other assailants driving several vehicles, including Ndlovu’s Mercedes Benz,” the State said. The accused allegedly fired several shots directed at Zamokuhle and Ngcobo. However, Zamokuhle managed to drive away from the scene while being followed by the accused, who continued shooting at her vehicle, a Grey Land Rover. She reached safety at Engen Garage in Umbilo, where she stopped to get assistance.

“By that time, Ngcobo had already sustained gunshot injuries; he died at the garage inside the Land Rover,” added the State. While fleeing the crime scene, the accused allegedly drove through a red robot and knocked down a pedestrian who was crossing the road. They did not stop and later abandoned the Mercedes. Judge Jacqueline Henriques postponed the matter to June 12.