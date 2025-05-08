Celebrating 80 years of Russia's Victory Day: A tribute in Pretoria

The Russian Embassy celebrated the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on Wednesday with a musical performance at the Fairtree Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria. Image: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

Ambassadors, local politicians, and public members gathered at The Fairtree Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria on Wednesday night to celebrate Victory Day, marking 80 years since the end of World War II. The event was hosted by Russian Ambassador Roman Ambarov, who represented the Russian Federation in South Africa and Lesotho, in anticipation of Moscow's official Victory Day celebrations on May 9. On May 9 Russia will celebrate Victory Day as its most significant secular holiday marked by grand parades through Red Square and other ceremonies.

For Russia, Victory Day is more than just a ceasefire commemoration but also a potent symbol of courage and unity prevailing over Nazi ideology, which was rooted in hatred and disregard for human life. The Wednesday event featured a screening of the Russian war film "Five Brides" and a musical performance of Russian wartime songs, with the local youth orchestra coming together to pay tribute. The audience was captivated by the musical performances, including the Mamelodi Music Conservatoire's debut rendition of the Russian piece "The Blue Scarf".

The audience was captivated by the Russian war film "Five Brides" at The Fairtree Atterbury Theatre in Pretoria Image: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Newspapers

The performers received a warm reception, with guests enthusiastically clapping along to the rendition of "Victory Day". Ambarov said: “This evening we honour legacy not only through words but also through arts.” He said the film "Five Brides" conveys a story of love, hope and the will to build a new future despite the past devastation.

“Five Brides reminds us that victory was not all about battlefields; it was also about the chance to live, to love again and to fall in love,” he said. He expressed gratitude to those in attendance for the special occasion “dedicated to one of the redefining moments in modern history”. “Eighty years ago in this month (May),1945, the world witnessed the end of the conflict that scarred continents, took millions of lives and forever changed the course of history,” he said.