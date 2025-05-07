New Ribane-Laka School of Specialisation opens in Mamelodi, focusing on automotive and electronics skills

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi was flanked by two learners at Ribane-Laka Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Mamelodi during its launch on Wednesday. Image: Supplied

The newly-launched Ribane-Laka Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation in Mamelodi township, rebuilt at a cost of R148 million, will offer learners an opportunity to gain skills in electronics and automotive sectors from an early stage, marking a new chapter for them. Gauteng MEC for Education, Matome Chiloane, announced during the school's unveiling ceremony that the school of specialisation will focus on automotive and electronics, aiming to advance the 4th Industrial Revolution. “As much as one learner said it will improve their employability, our objective is not to be employed; it is for them to create jobs for themselves and others,” he said.

He encouraged learners to make use of the skills they acquire at school to economically acquire themselves. “Once you know how to fix a car, that skill you can actually use to benefit yourselves economically. We are giving you skills that will empower you not only in terms of a career path, but practical skills that you can use if there is a need for them,” he said. The school, converted from a secondary school, features state-of-the-art technology, including advanced laboratories for scientific experiments, modern ICT infrastructure, and a multi-purpose auditorium.

He urged community members to protect the facility from vandalism and break-ins by taking care of it. “This infrastructure must last for long; it must not only benefit the current cohort but it must benefit many for many years,” he said. Chiloane explained that the school was chosen for conversion to a school of specialisation due to its strong performance, citing a 98% pass rate in the first term of the current academic year.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said in his keynote address: “Today we are launching education for purpose, where our children are not going to be taught things that are not going to assist them. Where our children are not going to be taught things that are going to be irrelevant when they leave the school.” He said the school earned its spot as the 36th school of specialisation due to its strong performance, rather than being arbitrarily chosen. He explained that when schools of specialisation were launched three years ago, the goal was to identify and build on high-performing secondary schools.

“We chose Ribane-Laka because at one stage they gave us 100% success,” he said. He said the Gauteng government had resolved years ago to differentiate its schools through the schools of specialisation programme, aiming to address unique challenges and avoid uniformity. “There are many people who don’t understand when we fight for equal education and education that transforms our society. They don’t get it. Never before that anyone thought that a Ford Ranger would be inside the school premises not to boast but to teach our children how to repair it when it is broken. No one thought that we could have an engine inside the school premises where our children can explain its meaning; where our children can explain to you how an engine functions,” Lesufi said.