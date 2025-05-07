EFF criticises Mayor Moya for cutting power to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital

Mayor Nasiphi Moya has come under fire for cutting power to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital over R1,2 million in unpaid bills. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The EFF in Tshwane has criticised Mayor Nasiphi Moya for cutting power to Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital over R1,2 million in unpaid bills this week, calling the decision unfortunate and demanding that she explains her actions. The party, which is part of the multiparty coalition government in Tshwane, cautioned against being painted with the same brush as coalition partners. EFF caucus chief whip Godwin Ratiwane distanced his party from Moya’s action during a television interview on Tuesday evening.

He said: “We are not going to take collective responsibility on matters that we are not responsible for. We should be judged according to our actions in government and not necessarily that we are part of some collaboration.” He said the Mayor must be held accountable for switching off power supply at the health institution. According to the Gauteng Department of Health, electricity supply at Weskoppies has since been restored following an agreement with the City.

Department spokesperson Motaletale Modiba said: “The Department’s contingency plans ensured that services continue as per normal amid electricity supply disconnection.” He said patient care was never compromised during the hours in which the facility had to rely on its backup system of five generators and a solar system. Ratikwane described the situation as “ very unfortunate”, saying it was not what the EFF stood for.

“This is not something we would like to promote or defend. We believe that that kind of institution is what we would classify as essential service and therefore we must exercise caution whenever we are dealing with it. In fact, we further argue that such institutions must not be part of the load shedding grid,” he said. The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party in Gauteng said it strongly condemned Mayor Moya's decision to cut power to the institution, labeling it a cynical public relation stunt and opportunistic politicking. The party's Gauteng spokesperson Abel Tau said: “While the hospital is reportedly in arrears with the City, it is unacceptable for patients to suffer due to the Gauteng Department of Health’s administrative failures.”

He said the most affected by this decision were the mentally ill patients and medical staff, who were forced to work in compromised conditions. Moya said the City did not act without due process. "In good faith, we previously agreed not to proceed with disconnection, recognising the department’s financial year-end in March and accepting their assurance that payment would be made in early April. Despite multiple follow-ups, no payment was received, leaving the City with no alternative but to act,” she said. Moya said the decision to disconnect electricity supply to Weskoppies “was not a decision taken lightly”.