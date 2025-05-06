Tshwane Tourism Association and City of Tshwane join forces to boost local tourism

Sarah Mabotsa, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning has hailed the City’s partnership with Tshwane Tourism Association to promote local tourism. Image: Supplied/City of Tshwane

The partnership between the Tshwane Tourism Association and the City of Tshwane will see both entities marketing the Metro as a vibrant and globally relevant destination to boost the local tourism industry. This was the sentiment expressed by both parties after recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on developing, growing, and promoting Tshwane's tourism industry. The Tshwane Tourism Association represents over 200 members, covering various tourism and hospitality sectors including accommodations, tour operators, events, and culinary experiences.

Susan Marais, association chairperson, said: “This diversity reflects our city’s richness of offerings for visitors. Tshwane is a vibrant, globally relevant destination. Through tourism, there is the potential to generate significant economic spin-offs for local small businesses as well as the expansion of the market for our creative and cultural products.” She added that besides being a top tourist destination, Tshwane is also notably the safest metro in South Africa by a significant margin. Sarah Mabotsa, Member of the Mayoral Committee for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, pointed out that a report titled the 2024 State of Urban Safety in South Africa published by the South African Cities Network confirmed that Tshwane is the country’s safest metro city.

The tourism association also pointed to Statistics South Africa surveys showing Tshwane residents feel safer walking in their neighbourhoods at night compared to residents in other major cities. Mabotsa said the MoU highlights the tourism sector, particularly meetings, incentives, conferences, and events, as a key area for creating more jobs in Tshwane. She noted that visitor safety is an important aspect for potential tourists to consider when evaluating a destination's appeal.

She highlighted Tshwane's attractions, including Dinokeng, Gauteng's only Big 5 Game Reserve, which draws international and local visitors, supporting small businesses in nearby Hammanskraal. “We also have lots of other exciting offerings for guests. Tshwane visitors can choose from a variety of township and inner-city tours, adventure activities, self-drive tours to local reserves, the Voortrekker Monument, Freedom Park and other cultural and historic attractions,” she said. She mentioned that visitors can explore attractions like the historic mining town of Cullinan, where the world's largest diamond was discovered, and the Union Buildings, home to a large statue of the late President Nelson Mandela.