Moses Mabhida Stadium ready for Nedbank Cup Final despite ongoing upgrades

The City says it's all systems go for this weekend's Nedbank Cup Final at the Moses Mabida stadium, which is currently undergoing upgrades and refurbishments.

Head of the City’s Stadia and Facilities Unit, Dr Vusi Mazibuko, said the stadium is ready to accommodate the thousands of anticipated soccer fans.

Structurally sound

"The stadium is structurally sound and continues to host major events while repairs and maintenance are underway. The upgrades and maintenance run concurrently with events. The stadium has hosted other football matches and music festivals during the revamp stage, which were all incident-free," he said.

Just six months ago, IOL reported that the stadium is undergoing upgrades and refurbishments.

However, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba is upbeat and confident that the City will deliver a spectacular final.

"This will not be the first game hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the two Soweto giants face off. We have never disappointed fans, and we want to reassure spectators attending this match that we will deliver a safe and memorable cup final," Xaba said.