Moses Mabhida Stadium ready for Nedbank Cup Final despite ongoing upgrades
The City says it's all systems go for this weekend's Nedbank Cup Final at the Moses Mabida stadium, which is currently undergoing upgrades and refurbishments.
Image: Leon Lestrade / Independent Newspapers.
eThekwini Municipality has confirmed that the Moses Mabhida Stadium is ready to host this weekend's Nedbank Cup final, despite ongoing construction at the venue.
Head of the City’s Stadia and Facilities Unit, Dr Vusi Mazibuko, said the stadium is ready to accommodate the thousands of anticipated soccer fans.
He added that the ongoing infrastructure upgrades, which commenced late last year, have no negative impact on stadium operations or safety.
Structurally sound
"The stadium is structurally sound and continues to host major events while repairs and maintenance are underway. The upgrades and maintenance run concurrently with events. The stadium has hosted other football matches and music festivals during the revamp stage, which were all incident-free," he said.
Just six months ago, IOL reported that the stadium is undergoing upgrades and refurbishments.
However, eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba is upbeat and confident that the City will deliver a spectacular final.
"This will not be the first game hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium where the two Soweto giants face off. We have never disappointed fans, and we want to reassure spectators attending this match that we will deliver a safe and memorable cup final," Xaba said.
Upgrades
The eThekwini council approved R236 million to rehabilitate the stadium, which has been in existence for 15 years.
* Arch & Bowl Lighting
* Reinstated Arch lighting
* Option for colour themed lighting
* New Sky Car
* New high spec cabin
* Increased travel time for enhanced user experience
* Increased availability (engineered to travel in higher winds)
* Accessible to disabled persons
* New Viewing Platform
* 60% increase in floor area
* High spec glass construction
* Cantilevered glass floor for “Air Walk” experience
* New Docking Station
* Visitor reception area with enhanced visitor experience
* High spec architectural design
* New Big Swing
* Improved access to launch platform and revisioned platform
* New Zip Line
* New experience
* Ends at People’s Park for after adventure refreshments
* Compression Ring Walk
* Dramatic Durban vistas
* Sea facing bungee jump option
