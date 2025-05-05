Tshwane's new system ensures whistle-blower safety in corruption cases

City of Tshwane MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, has expressed confidence that the newly introduced reporting system for corruption will provide a safe space for whistle-blowers. Image: Supplied / City of Tshwane

The City of Tshwane's newly introduced reporting system for fraud, corruption, and financial misconduct prioritises whistle-blower safety, according to MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi. Morodi encouraged the public and municipal officials to report corruption at walk-in facilities, saying they provide a safe space for sharing information about unlawful activities. She said the city has implemented measures to strengthen confidential reporting of fraud, corruption, and financial misconduct across all departments and entities.

The city, she said, has instituted accessible, secure, and anonymous channels through which employees and members of the public can report unethical behaviour without fear of intimidation or reprisal. She explained that the secure and anonymous channels were established per Regulations on Financial Misconduct and Criminal Proceedings, specifically Articles 17 and 18. Whistle-blowers can report malfeasance in person at walk-in facilities located at Tshwane House, Sammy Marks, and Centurion, through the Ethics Management and Forensic Services Division.

According to Morodi, municipal facilities “provide safe spaces” for individuals to report incidents of corruption in person. Alternatively, concerns can also be reported via email to [email protected], managed by trained professionals, or by calling the fraud hotline: 080 874 9263. Morodi said: “The hotline remains operational and is monitored by dedicated officials. Plans are underway to transition the hotline to the city’s call centre as an interim measure while procurement of a new independent service provider is finalised.”