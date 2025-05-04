Tshwane Metro Police, SAPS intensify operations against drunk driving and crime

SAPS in Tshwane district confiscated liquor sold at the illegally operated taverns. Image: Supplied/ SAPS

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) sustained their Easter operations with ongoing drunk driving checkpoints and anti-crime initiatives. TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba reported that during the operation in Mamelodi's Region 6, 12 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, and numerous fines were issued for traffic infringements. In another operation in Winternest, TMPD members searched several vehicles and made multiple arrests, including five for drunk driving, four for public drinking, and seven for being undocumented foreigners.

Mahamba said: “Drunk driving is a very irresponsible behaviour that could put innocent lives at risk and could cause fatal accidents. The TMPD urges all members of the public to always prioritise responsible driving and take safety precautions.” He said the TMPD would continue conducting similar operations across Tshwane to fight crime. SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk reported that 336 suspects were arrested during crime disruption operations across the district.

Under Major-General Samuel Thine's leadership, a multidisciplinary team including SAPS, Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic Wardens, and TMPD conducted coordinated operations, resulting in the arrests. “These efforts led to the arrest of 336 suspects for a range of offences. The operation also included the continued apprehension of wanted individuals, an increased visible policing presence through the strategic deployment of officers and resources, and the enforcement of liquor regulations in high-risk areas,” Van Dyk said. He said Tshwane detectives arrested 280 suspects for various offences, including 72 for gender-based violence, nine for murder, two for attempted murder, nine for armed robbery, three for rape, and five for other serious crimes.