South Africa begins phased withdrawal of SANDF troops from DRC

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga gives an update regarding the phased withdrawal of SANDF troops from the eastern DRC.

The phased withdrawal of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) troops from the war-prone eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) marks a significant new chapter in regional peace-keeping efforts.

This was according to Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, who gave an update regarding the phased withdrawal of SANDF during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

She explained that the withdrawal was a structured process, designed to ensure the safe return of both troops and equipment was not compromised.

The soldiers were deployed in the DRC in December 2023 as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and UN peacekeeping deployments.

Earlier this year, opposition parties expressed sadness over the deaths of 14 SANDF members in eastern DRC and called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and Motshekga to provide answers.

The soldiers were killed and several injured during intense combat with the M23 rebel group near Goma.

Motshekga praised the "brave men and women of the SANDF" for serving with honour, pride, professionalism, and commitment under extremely challenging circumstances.

“I want to say to them your contribution has helped to lay the groundwork for peace in the region. And to the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice your loss is shared by a very grateful nation with full appreciation. Their memory will forever be etched in the history of our commitment to peace on the African continent,” she said.

She said South Africa remains committed to a peaceful, stable and a prosperous DRC.

“Our diplomatic deployments and humanitarian engagements will continue. As we transit out of the active combat deployment, we reinforce our commitment to African-led solutions and the values of the African Union agenda 2063,” Motshekga.

SANDF Chief General Rudzani Maphwanywa said the withdrawal is a result of political efforts and a signed agreement between the DRC and M23 to cease hostilities, aimed at achieving peace and stability in eastern DRC.

He said the troops will proceed to the assembly area in Chato in Tanzania, from where they will return to their respective countries, adding that equipment will be transported to South Africa by sea, while personnel will travel by air.

The withdrawal process began on April 29, with an advance team of 57 members and 13 trucks already currently at the assembly area, preparing for the rest of the soldiers to follow.

He declined to share further details, citing security concerns, saying it would compromise the safety of the troops.

“What is a bit difficult for me at the moment is to give you the breakdown of future activities because that actually borders on the safety of our troops. Suffice to say the initial team is currently in Chato, the rest of the SADC members will move from Sake and Goma and they will disperse from the assembly area which is in Tanzania,” said Maphwanya.

He said the second batch is expected to reach the assembly area today, with the entire withdrawal process set to conclude by the end of the month.

He urged the media to rely on official department information, warning that unofficial sources can compromise security and provide inaccurate information.

He emphasised that the SANDF prioritises the security of its people, operating in a war-fighting context.

“Whatever the information that the media have it is best used if you get it from the Defence Force because the so-called sources that you have might not give you the correct positions as they prevail. I would like to urge the media that we are not in the James Bond business, we are in a war fighting business and therefore security of our people is paramount for all of us,” he said.

He explained that the withdrawal is being coordinated by SADC, which has allocated a budget funded by contributions from all its member states.

Lieutenant-General Lucky Sangweni, chief of joint operations, said the initial plan was to complete the movement from Goma to Tanzania in one day, given the short distance. However, site conditions and vehicle breakdowns delayed the process, taking two days.

He said preparations are now underway for phased movements from Goma to Tanzania, with adjustments made to accommodate the challenges encountered.

“Our plans might now be affected in terms of when exactly we will be able to finalise the movement but there is quite a lot of work that is being done in Goma and Sake,” he said.

