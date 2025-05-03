What to expect from South Africa's fuel price changes in May 2025

The fuel price adjustments for May have been announced.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, has announced the adjustment of fuel prices, with effect from Wednesday next week.

In a statement, Mantashe explained that the country’s fuel prices are adjusted monthly due to local and international factors.

“International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs, like shipping costs,” he said.