Residents of Windsor West demand action on persistent sewage issues

Residents of Windsor West in Johannesburg are plagued by sewage overflowing into streets, despite repeated reports to Joburg Water. Image: Supplied

For years, Windsor West residents in Johannesburg have endured a foul stench from sewage overflowing into the streets, despite repeatedly complaining to Joburg Water to no avail. Nerissa Mema, a resident since 2018, said the sewage issue persists, with overflowing sewage being a constant problem in some streets that seemingly never gets resolved. “Every time there is a problem, I call Joburg Water to report and I also call the City of Joburg to report the issue. Sometimes it takes a week, sometimes two weeks to fix it,” she said.

When the sewage issue worsened this week, Mema took a video of the problem and alerted her Ward 98 councillor, Beverly Jacobs, after being ignored previously, warning her that she would take it to X if she didn't respond. “And guess what? On the same day, she made a video of herself at the corner of my street and at other places where there is sewage, something she has never done before. She made a video saying to the City of Johannesburg ‘It has been 10 years we have been calling you about the sewage problem’,” she said. Mema suspects that the recent development in the area might be contributing to the sewage issue, citing a company that is buying up struggling corporate buildings and constructing large complexes with double-story buildings.

“When they started, we thought it was a good thing because they were developing the complexes that were neglected. But, what has been done about the sewage system to make extra room for the population that is coming into the area?” she asked. According to her, the sewage overflow seems to subside at night, suggesting that the issue might be related to increased usage during the day. “The moment people wake up around 5.30am, the sewage is not flowing, but from 6.30am onwards, it flows wildly like a river,” she said.

“This is an overcrowding situation that is happening. I don’t know what Beverly and the City of Joburg are doing about the fact that there are more people coming into the area,” Mema said. Contacted for comment, Councillor Jacobs explained that Joburg Water attributed the problem to strained infrastructure, overcrowding in the area, and additional development. She noted that some properties are being redeveloped with increased unit numbers, such as a complex expanding from 10 to 15 units.

She said she has been sharing information about the sewage issue with various community groups and on social media. “We have been asking Johannesburg Water to upgrade our reticulation system for the last seven to eight years if not longer since I have been a councillor,” she said. On social media, she criticised Joburg Water for failing the community, sharing a video of sewage on Alice Street and Viscount Avenue in Windsor West.