Tshwane metro police impounded vehicles parked on the premises, which had been illegally rented out as a parking lot on Sisulu Street in Pretoria's CBD. Image: Rapula Moatshe

Wednesday morning saw a flurry of activity in Pretoria's CBD as the City of Tshwane's Mayoral Committee Members (MMCs) from the Bad Buildings sub-mayoral committee led an operation to evict a man who had allegedly turned municipal land on Sisulu Street into an unauthorised parking lot. The individual, accused of 20 years of illegal occupation and renting the property as a parking lot, tried to intimidate the MMCs and officials reclaiming the land. However, a group of taxi operators accompanying the MMCs stood up to him, and the Tshwane metro police impounded vehicles found parked on the premises.

The alleged illegal land occupier, identified as Mnisi, declined to comment when approached by the media. Kholofelo Morodi, the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services, confirmed that the Bad Buildings committee had closed the unauthorised parking operation at 346 Sisulu Street. The site, previously misused, has been reclaimed and handed over to the Mamelodi Local Long Distance Taxi Association for legitimate use as a taxi facility.

Morodi said: “This intervention is part of our ongoing commitment to reclaim and repurpose problematic sites across Tshwane for the benefit of our communities. By restoring these spaces to lawful use, we are not only improving safety but also creating opportunities for legitimate economic activity.” She said the committee will continue collaborating with law enforcement, taxi associations, and other stakeholders to ensure all city buildings and sites adhere to by-laws and regulations. “Our approach is firm: illegal operations will not be tolerated. We urge all residents, especially those in the CBD, to continue reporting illegal or problematic buildings,” she said.

She emphasised that the committee is prepared to take swift and decisive action to restore order, ensuring Tshwane remains a safe, lawful, and thriving city. Stemmer Monageng of the taxi association praised the MMCs for reclaiming the property, saying it showed the city is beginning to work for the people. “They handed us something that we have been looking for for a very long time. I think we are going to work very well with the city because we need to clean the city. We are very excited,” he said.