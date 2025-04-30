Tshwane BRT project faces R15 million irregular expenditure amid delays

The City of Tshwane is hopeful that a delayed project to construct a bus rapid transit route, known as Line 2C, in Pretoria East, will be completed this month. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

A Tshwane council report has revealed that an ongoing bus rapid transit (BRT) project in Pretoria East has incurred a staggering amount of R15 million in irregular expenditure. The DA first raised allegations of irregular expenditure on the project in March, but the city failed to respond to media inquiries about the claims. However, a council report showed that the project's budget was increased by R15 million due to delays, which also led to a request for a time extension to complete the project.

The report cited specific delays, including late payment of the June 2023 payment certificate, prompting the contractor to request an extension. Other delays were the relocation of a 700mm bulk water main pipeline, which halted work on a 400m road section, and the construction of a new retaining wall for a median slip lane due to level differences between the east and westbound roads. The report noted that the project faced typical challenges for its scale, including delayed payments to subcontractors and labourers.

This, according to the report, caused work to slow down at the start of the month, only gaining momentum after payments were made. The report was compiled after the Section 79 oversight committee for the municipal Department of Roads and Transport inspected the A Re Yeng Line 2B and 2C Lynwood Road Expansion project. The committee was updated on the project's progress and challenges, learning that it was 82% complete with an expected completion date of April 2025.

The committee was informed that the outstanding work included walkways and a cycle lane, and despite challenges, the project timeline remained on track. Councillor Brendon Govender questioned the project's 82% completion status given the remaining work, and requested a more comprehensive report with detailed information. On the other hand, DA councillor Dikeledi Selowa asked questions about the project's expenditure, public participation outcomes, and the resurfacing of new roads.

The project consisted of two work packages, which included upgrading intersections along Lynnwood Road and Atterbury Road, from University Road to Justice Mahomed Road. The work included upgrading the existing Kings Highway Culvert, sewer diversion, and water relocation. The construction involved relocating existing services like waterlines, widening intersections, and adding lanes.

In March, the DA demanded a thorough investigation into the delays plaguing the construction of Line 2C, a BRT route in Pretoria East. At the time, Selowa expressed concern that the Line 2C route project had allegedly accumulated R15 million in irregular expenditure. She criticised the city for not fulfilling its promises, especially regarding replanting trees removed during the project.

She also said the DA plans to scrutinise the project's financials to assess whether the city got value for money spent on each item. The city had previously approved an extension of time and variation of scope for the Line 2C project, pushing the completion date to April 18, 2025. Municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said the project missed the deadline due to persistent rains, “and there is an extension of time until the end of June, which does not have cost implications”.