The DA City of Tshwane has blamed the current administration of failing to establish municipal planning tribunals to address a backlog in development applications. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The DA in Tshwane has blamed the city's failure to establish municipal planning tribunals as the cause of a backlog in development applications. This comes after the Kleinfontein community recently accused the City of Tshwane of delays in processing their rezoning applications, which have been pending since 2011. The community is presently living on a property initially zoned for agriculture and it ought to be rezoned following the building of structures.

According to the city, the property has been classified as an informal settlement. The DA presented a motion during last week's council meeting, attributing the backlog in development applications to the city's failure to establish municipal planning tribunals, which handle land-use matters, objections, and appeals. DA Tshwane spokesperson on Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Pogiso Mthimunye, said the current administration, led by Mayor Nasiphi Moya, has yet to establish crucial city planning tribunals since taking office in November.

The key planning tribunals that remain unestablished include the Strategic Land Development Tribunal and the Municipal Appeals Tribunal. Mthimunye said: “These bodies are responsible for adjudicating land-use applications, objections, restricted access approvals, and appeals. They are essential to transparent, responsive, and lawful development processes.” He said appointing the tribunals as delegated committees falls under Moya's duties.

Mthimunye's criticism follows accusations from Kleinfontein's Afrikaner community leaders that the city is slow-walking the rezoning process, despite the community's long-term occupation of land originally zoned for agriculture. During a recent visit by uMkhonto weSizwe Party leaders, the community leaders complained that their application to formalise the settlement has been stuck with the municipality since 2011. Rian Genis, chairperson of the board of directors, claimed the city has made empty promises to address their application under previous executive mayors without taking concrete action.