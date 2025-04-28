The SAPS Operation Shanela in Tshwane led to the arrest of 290 suspects during a long weekend crime prevention operation conducted in the Atteridgeville and Erasmia precincts.

District police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation was carried out by the multi-agency team, comprising the SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic, and Tshwane metro police.

Van Dyk said: “This operation resulted in the arrest of 290 suspects for various offenses, the apprehension of wanted individuals, enhanced visible policing through the deployment of additional resources and officers, and the enforcement of liquor regulations in the targeted areas.”