The SAPS Operation Shanela in Tshwane led to the arrest of 290 suspects during a long weekend crime prevention operation conducted in the Atteridgeville and Erasmia precincts.
Image: Supplied / SAPS
District police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said the operation was carried out by the multi-agency team, comprising the SAPS, the Department of Home Affairs, Gauteng Traffic, and Tshwane metro police.
Van Dyk said: “This operation resulted in the arrest of 290 suspects for various offenses, the apprehension of wanted individuals, enhanced visible policing through the deployment of additional resources and officers, and the enforcement of liquor regulations in the targeted areas.”
He said the Tshwane detectives arrested 235 suspects for various crimes, including 77 for gender-based violence, one for murder, two for attempted murder, three for armed robbery, 31 for assault, and five for rape.
A roadblock was set up in Atteridgeville, and two operational teams conducted compliance raids and enforcement operations in both precincts.
Police said the operations led to the detention of 16 undocumented individuals, who are awaiting legal processing for deportation.
At least 1 101 people and 552 vehicles were searched during the operation.
Van Dyk said police also searched and patrolled 24 identified premises and crime hotspots, resulting in one arrest for drug possession and the seizure of two sachets of crystal meth.
Additionally, one person was arrested and fined for public drinking, and 22 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.