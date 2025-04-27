The Giant Stadium in Soshanguve, is set to be renamed after a former Orlando Pirates footballer Amos Chando Mkhari following a City of Tshwane council resolution.

Giant Stadium in Soshanguve is set to be renamed after the late Orlando Pirates footballer Amos Chando Mkhari, who was known for his innovative style and exceptional passing skills.

This was after Tshwane Metro council resolved to rename the sporting facility after the Soshanguve Heritage Foundation had nominated Mkhari for the honour.

The former Orlando Pirates star, who died in 2014 at the age 60, was known for his creative playing style as "Heel Extension".

Sibusiso Gunene of the heritage foundation said: "We are proud because this has been a long journey. We initially started the process years ago, but it stalled. We revived it in January last year, involving Mkhari's family, and finalised it last month. We are very excited."

He said Mkhari was chosen for the honour because he was a local resident, and notably, Mkhari was aware of the efforts to rename the stadium after him before his passing.

“Unfortunately, we could only rename the building or institution after the person has passed on and after he passed we pursued to rename the stadium after him together with his family,” he said.

He added that the foundation is also considering renaming other local facilities, such as clinics, after community heroes and activists.

Mkhari's professional career began in 1974 with Witbank Spurs FC, where he played for four years. He then joined Orlando Pirates FC in 1978, playing for them for eight years, and was part of the team that won the Nedbank Cup in 1980.

Sarah Mabotsa, the MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, confirmed that the council has approved the renaming of the municipal-owned Giant Stadium.

She explained that the City's 2023 geographical names policy allows for the renaming of city-owned properties and roads to honour and commemorate notable individuals, recognize their achievements, and promote community heritage and area character.

After Mkhari's passing, Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza paid tribute, saying he “played in a manner that reinforced and gave meaning to football being called the beautiful game.”

Mabotsa said: “The renaming of the stadium was proposed in April 2023 by the Soshanguve Heritage Foundation to highlight and uphold the heritage of the neighbourhood and to recognise Mr Makhari, a sporting legend of Tshwane and a member of the community. In June 2024 council approved initiating the public participation for the renaming process.”

In August 2024, residents attended a public meeting where, with the backing of Mkhari's family, they expressed support for renaming the stadium to Amos Chando Mkhari Stadium.

“I thank the Soshanguve Heritage Foundation and their work in seeking to pay tribute to past heroes and legends in our city,” said Mabotsa.

[email protected]