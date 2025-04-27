The Soil of Africa civic movement has expressed concern about the City of Tshwane's new overtime policy, intended to curb excessive worker payouts, saying it negatively impacts service delivery. Image: Supplied

The activist group Soil of Africa (SOA) has disputed the City of Tshwane's claim that its new overtime policy, intended to curb excessive worker payouts, won't negatively impact service delivery to communities. The non-profit organisation was reacting to recent statements by the Metro that the overtime cuts were not intended to compromise on service delivery. Its chairperson Bongani Ramontja countered the city's claims, saying the reality on the ground tells a different story, citing that residents in several wards, including ward 17 Phase 3, have experienced significant service delivery delays, with sewage issues sometimes taking up to three weeks for the city to address.

“This is unacceptable and highlights a systemic failure in the municipality's service delivery mechanisms,” he said. Last week, municipal spokesperson Selby Bokaba dismissed concerns from community leaders and some DA councillors that the new overtime policy, designed to cut excessive payouts, would hurt service delivery. He said that the city is aware of “misleading social media posts” by some community leaders, claiming the overtime policy changes would compromise service delivery, which he said is untrue.

Ramontja said: “As Bokaba mentioned, the municipality has taken note of misleading messages circulated on social media platforms. However, we at SOA believe that the concerns raised by residents and ward councillors are not mere misinformation but rather a reflection of the harsh realities faced by communities.” He argued that the blanket restriction on overtime has clearly compromised service delivery, especially in essential departments like electricity and water and sanitation. “This is evident in the non-functional streetlights and prolonged response times to service issues, which are not only inconvenient but also pose serious health and safety risks to residents,” he said.