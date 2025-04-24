Some of the young people trained as articulated dump truck operators by Canyon Coal's Khanye Colliery. Image: Supplied/City of Tshwane

Canyon Coal’s Khanye Colliery in partnership with the City of Tshwane has been applauded for training more than 30 young people in Bronkhorstspruit area as qualified articulated dump truck operators with some already landing permanent jobs at the mine. MMC Sarah Mabotsa celebrated seeing young people and women trained and employed as articulated dump truck operators, praising the initiative's impact. The training programme is part of Khanye Colliery's social and labour plan (2022-2026), a requirement for mining rights submitted to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

Mabotsa said the mine initially aimed to train 29 truck operators but exceeded its target, training 32 local residents from Tshwane's Region 7 instead. “Canyon Coal also has programmes that support enterprise development, local procurement and employment. The City of Tshwane’s Economic Development Division assists mining companies to implement their social and labour plans,” she said. She said that implementing social and labour plans enables mines to uplift and benefit communities directly affected by mining activities.

“This allows for a more inclusive developmental approach, which aligns with the Tshwane’s multiparty coalition government’s strategy for enabling inclusive economic growth” said Mabotsa. She added that the mining company's skills development initiative in Region 7 aims to empower local unemployed individuals, particularly youth and women, from surrounding areas like Ekangala and Rethabiseng. “During the recruitment drive, Khanye’s Human Resources Department received a staggering 9 000 applications for the trainee positions. This massive response signifies the desire for jobs and the valuable role that the mine is providing in terms of employment and skills development for our residents,” Mabotsa said.