Concerns rise over Tshwane's overtime policy and its impact on service delivery

The City of Tshwane denies claims by community leaders and some DA councillors that its new overtime policy, seeking to reduce excessive payouts, will compromise service delivery. Image: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers

The City of Tshwane has rejected claims by community leaders and some DA councillors that its new overtime policy, aimed at reducing excessive payouts, will negatively impact service delivery. The leaders alleged that the new overtime policy, starting April 1, 2025, would cause prolonged power outages due to a lack of staff available to address service issues outside regular hours. Municipal spokesperson, Selby Bokaba, said the city was aware of misleading social media posts by some community leaders, adding they were untrue in claiming that the city's overtime policy changes were intended to compromise service delivery.

He explained that the city's strained resources have led to tough decisions on overtime management, aiming to balance costs without compromising service delivery. “It should be put on record that the adjustments to overtime hours were based on repeated findings by the Auditor-General that the city was regularly paying several employees more than 40 hours overtime, which is a contravention of the Labour Relations Act, which stipulates that overtime should only be limited to 40 hours per month,” he said. Concerns about the overtime policy's impact on service delivery arose after city manager Johann Mettler introduced a new directive aimed at reducing excessive overtime payments while supposedly maintaining critical services.

DA councillor in ward 1, Leon Kruyshaar, suggested this week that the city's limited overtime might be contributing to poor service delivery and delays in his area. Kruyshaar said limiting overtime could impact workers' morale and livelihoods, as many have built their lifestyles around the extra income. "I am not speaking on behalf of the workers, but I know City employees who have worked 20 years, relying on overtime pay. They have built their lives around it. Now, they are expected to adjust. How will they afford their homes?" he said.

Another DA councillor, Shaun Wilkinson, reportedly said DA limiting overtime will undoubtedly impact service delivery, pointing out the metro already struggles with timely responses to power outages and major water leaks. Bokaba said: “Through the Regional Operations and Coordination Department, the need for changes to the management of overtime was extensively canvassed with the regional directors for electricity. The teams agreed that limitation of overtime to 40 hours per month excludes overtime that could not be avoided due to an emergency as defined in Section 3.6.2(ii) of the overtime collective agreement regarding categories of overtime work provided,” Bokaba said. He said while some critical functions are limited to 40 hours of overtime, additional hours can be approved in emergency situations.