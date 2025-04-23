Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi shares words of comfort to Aserie's mother, Mam’uNdlovu, who remains distraught over her son's disappearance. Image: Supplied

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has asked the SAPS to allocate additional resources to investigate the disappearance of Pretoria-based journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu, last seen on February 18, 2025. Lesufi visited the Ndlovu’s family in Ga-Rankuwa on Wednesday, offering words of comfort to the journalist’s mother, Mam’uNdlovu, who expressed her anguish over her son's unknown whereabouts. Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhluli, were reported missing on February 18, prompting SAPS to launch a search operation.

Mdhluli was last spotted in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, while Ndlovu was seen leaving his Mamelodi workplace at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi wearing blue jeans, a blue and white long-sleeve shirt, and Nike sneakers. Ndlovu was a journalist and founder of an online radio Capital Live SA 99.0 FM. Since Mdhluli's case is handled by Mpumalanga police and Ndlovu's by Gauteng police, Lesufi assured that the cross-border aspect was not a concern as SAPS was working as one unit and had already shared crucial information.

Regarding his visit to the family, he said: “My presence here today is just to assure the family that we are working on the matter. I got a very encouraging full briefing from the law-enforcement agencies and investigating officers. One of them briefed me on what they have done and what they still need to do.” He expressed hope that progress was being made on the case and trust that the police would conclude the case and bring closure to the family. “I am a little bit convinced that at least there is movement. I thought that they had put the file aside. I have assured them whatever resources that they need to crack the case they will get that support from us and hopefully the family will be strong as well. It is not an easy case,” he said.

Lesufi also posted on X that the matter must be resolved and that a journalist and his partner can’t just vanish. “I have asked the law enforcement agencies to add more resources on this matter,” he said. His visit to the family followed the National Press Club and African Media and Communications Forum's last month announcement of a R50,000 reward for information about the missing couple.

The media organisations had also reported that they searched mortuaries and hospitals, but these efforts yielded no results. Legendary musician, Vusi Mahlasela, who recently spoke on behalf of the family during another media briefing, asked for prayer from communities for the pair to return home safe. “We are so heartbroken but we need to accommodate the positiveness in us. We are asking for help from every corner of this world and of course the prayers,” he said.