Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo who was killed in her home at uMlazi Image: supplied

The Durban High Court on Wednesday has learned that 17-year-old Wandile Aphiwe Ngcobo’s killer confessed to a civilian after he went to rob her home to sell valuables and get money to buy drugs. The two accused Sfundo Bongani Bhengu and Bongani Freedom Jali were smoking drugs when they decided to go and rob the home of Wandile, who was home alone on that fateful day, May 28, 2024. Wandile’s body was gagged and bound in her home at uMlazi. The duo allegedly took a television and Wandile’s cellphone. They sold the TV for R3000 and her cellphone for R700. A State witness Nkululeko Sticks Mbatha told this court that he was called by Gugu Nzuza, the girlfriend of Nzuza.

Mbatha said he received a call from Nzuza in the morning and she asked him if he had access to a car because Bhengu had made a mess. He stated that Nzuza informed him Bhengu would be calling. “I did not have a car with me but I organised from Sihle Ntombela,” she said. Mbatha said he called Nzuza again when Bhengu did not call to request for his number. He said he and Ntombela decided to change the number plates of the car and they went to Bhengu. He said because Bhengu could not give the exact address they met halfway and they went to Wandile’s home. They also picked up Jali who was standing on the road. Mbatha pointed to the home in a picture provided to him.

He said some boys were chilling by the container by Wandile’s home and when Bhengu alighted from the vehicle they ran away. “He had a firearm,” he said. He said Bhengu had his face covered because he was wearing a cap and a surgical mask. He said when Bhengu went inside the property he came carrying a black bag. State senior prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah showed Mbatha a picture of a Puma bag and asked if Bhengu carried a similar bag, Mbatha confirmed that it was indeed the bag. Mbatha said Bhengu also came back with the TV and the four of them - Jali, Ntombela, Mbatha and Bhengu - drove to town to sell the TV. Mbatha said he was the driver. He said they found a buyer in town and after that Bhengu gave him money.

“Although I can’t remember how much it is, it was more than R500,” he said. He said they also went to a petrol station and Bhengu paid between R300 and R400 for fuel. Additionally, he said there was a quarrel between Bhengu and Jali and he asked what it was about and told them not to fight. “Bhengu said Jali wanted a big share of the money when he did not do much. He said he also needed money for cleansing as he killed someone where he got the television,” Mbatha told the court.

He mentioned that following the confession, the atmosphere in the car became tense. “We went quiet for about a few seconds to a minute,” he said. Adv Shah asked Mbatha why they changed the number plates of the vehicles with Ntombela. Mbatha said he had committed a crime. “Can I be honest with you? Whenever someone calls frantically and says they need transport because they have done something. You need to change number plates to avoid being implicated,” he said.