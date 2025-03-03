Urban 20 summit 2025: Tshwane and Joburg lead global conversations on sustainable cities

The Urban 20 (U20) 2025 summit, co-chaired by Tshwane and Joburg, is poised to leave lasting legacies, which include boosting tourism, promoting environmental sustainability through initiatives such as cleaner energy and the creation of green spaces.

This was the sentiment shared by summit coordinators and executive mayors from the host cities during the U20 event media launch in Pretoria on Monday.

Under the theme "Cities Leading the Way in Reimagining Global Change," the summit will convene a global conversation about the future of cities in transformation, tackling urban challenges and exploring innovative solutions for a more sustainable and resilient urban future.

One of the coordinators, Dolly Mafa, said key priorities identified by the host cities are economic opportunities and financing, climate action and urban resilience, social inclusion and equity, and digital transformation and innovation.

As part of the U20 events, Tshwane is set to host the African mayors' assembly in June to allow mayors from across Africa to discuss key issues and opportunities for collaboration.

In September, the City of Joburg will take centre stage as it hosts the three-day U20 Mayoral Summit, which will also mark the official handover ceremony for the 2026 host city.

The Joburg event will also serve as a precursor to the G20 Summit, where global leaders will convene to address pressing international issues.

Mafa said: “We believe the U20 will have a legacy impact for both cities. We believe that it is going to boost the economy of the cities. It is going to strengthen the global presence of those cities. We believe that there will be international recognition, the foreign investment and foreign relations are going to be enhanced.”

City of Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya said the upcoming summit is more than just a platform for diplomatic meetings and international cooperation, but about unlocking tangible economic opportunities, securing meaningful investments and finding practical solutions that benefit the people.

“If U20 2025 is to be truly impactful, it must extend beyond government officials and politicians. We are committed to ensuring that the U20 process engages the people it is meant to serve. That means creating spaces for public dialogue and community participation, ensuring that our residents have a voice in shaping urban policies,” she said.

City of Joburg Mayor Dada Morero expressed confidence that both Tshwane and Joburg are set to make significant strides in ensuring cities remain at the forefront of key global conversations.

He said the event comes after both cities took over the reins from Rio and São Paulo, which successfully co-hosted the event in Brazil last year.