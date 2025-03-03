Community appeals for help in finding missing Pretoria journalist

A Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu, who was reported missing on February 18, 2025 together with his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli.

The SAPS has launched a search operation for a Pretoria-based journalist Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli, who were reported missing on February 18, 2025.

Ndlovu, a journalist and founder of an online radio Capital Live SA 99.0 FM, was last seen leaving his workplace at Denlyn Mall in Mamelodi around 6pm on the day of his disappearance.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue and white long-sleeve shirt, and Nike sneakers.

The National Press Club, of which Aserie Ndlovu was a committee member, held a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, where his distraught family members made an emotional appeal to the public for assistance in locating him and his partner.

Speaking on behalf of the family, legendary musician Vusi Mahlasela, said: “Umphakathi (the community) should pray for them that they come back home safe. We are so heartbroken but we need to accommodate the positiveness in us. We are asking for help from every corner of this world and of course the prayers.”

He said both families are placing their trust in the police to locate the missing pair, and are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation into their disappearance.

“My last encounter with Sibusiso was at my birthday party when I was turning 60. He was very happy and his wife was also there at my place. We also had Mama Yvonne Chakachaka who came and performed,” Mahlasela said.

He described Ndlovu as a free-spirited person and “not the kind of a person you would think he is in trouble with anybody”.

Abie Modise, a committee member of the National Press Club, offered words of comfort and condolences to the grieving family, acknowledging the immense difficulty they are facing during this trying time.

“It is not even an easy space to be in but we would like to guarantee you of our support as we walk this journey with yourselves and as we call upon members of the media and all South Africans in general to ensure that we locate Aserie and we also find the wife as well,” he said.

The police are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “The police are searching for Mr Aserie Sibusiso Ndlovu who was reported missing in Mamelodi. He was last seen leaving his workplace on February 18, 2025 at approximately 18h00. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the search to please call Sergeant Lekganyane on 082 768 6433 or call the nearest police station.”

