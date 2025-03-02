Stilfontein grandfather receives life sentence for raping granddaughter

A grandfather has been sentenced for raping his granddaughter over a five-year period.

A 66-year-old Stilfontein man has been handed a life sentence after he was convicted of raping his granddaughter over a period of five years.

Police said the grandfather began raping the young girl in 2017.

Years later, she wrote a letter to her best friend about her traumatic ordeal between 2017 and 2022, and the friend informed teachers.

Teachers then told the girl's mother who reported the matter to the police.

"The accused was eventually arrested in August 2022. The accused made several court appearances until he was sentenced," said police spokesperson, Captain Mpho Manyoba.

North West acting provincial police commissioner, Major General Patrick Asaneng, welcomed the sentence.

He further applauded the girl, her friend, and school authorities for exposing the rapist.

He also thanked the Investigating Officer, Detective Warrant Officer Dave Venter and the Prosecutor, Advocate Wilna Cordie as well as all other role players for uncompromisingly working together to secure the sentence.

