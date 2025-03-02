Allegations of bribery and racism rock Tshwane Metro Police Department

The Tshwane Metro Police Department is facing allegations of corruption and discrimination emanating from complaints by black metro police officers planning to picket on Tuesday after they were overlooked for promotions while their white and coloured colleagues were given preference.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department has been rocked by allegations of corruption and discrimination sparked by complaints from nearly 500 black metro police officers who claimed they were unfairly overlooked for promotions while their white and coloured colleagues were given preference.

The disgruntled officers are set to picket on March 4 at the department head offices in Pretoria West to vent their frustration after being excluded from the final promotion list of candidates recommended for promotions for the position of at least 80 warrant officers advertised in November 2024.

They claimed their names were removed from the final list and replaced with those of their coloured and white colleagues, allegedly at the instruction of Chief of Police Yolande Faro.

Speaking on their behalf, Sergeant Mabele Malale, said officers from the 2002 intake have remained sergeants for over 23 years, while newer recruits are being promoted.

He alleged the new recruits were promoted due to unfair advantages or bribes paid to senior officials.

“There is a lot of corruption going on and on Tuesday we will be picketing to expose it because when we try to engage them in a polite manner, they are arrogant,” he said.

He said efforts made by officers to bring their concerns to the attention of management were made in vain because they just turned out to be arrogant.

Asked for comment about allegations that coloured and white officers were preferred for promotions over their black colleagues, municipal spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said: “The city is obliged by the equity plan to address disparities in the workforce.”

There were claims made that the initial job advert specified that 80 inspectors, also known as warrant officers, were needed, but that number was increased to 120 during the recruitment process.

Mashigo said: “Needs analysis directs the number of candidates to be recruited in order to enhance policing efficiency, address resignations, natural attrition etc.”

The officers alleged that some candidates were asked for a R40 000 bribe in exchange for high scores during interviews and subsequent promotions.

Mashigo said: “Bribery is completely disapproved of by the city. Anyone with such information of corruption is encouraged to report it to the SA Police Service.”

Malele said the aggrieved officers lodged grievances with the employer, but despite the City's policy requiring a response within 10 days, there has been complete silence from the department.

Mashigo said complaints that are in the form of grievances are considered to be internal matters.

The officers demanded the City to halt the current recruitment process and restart it from scratch, adhering to the established policy that requires candidates to hold the rank of sergeant before being eligible for promotion to inspector or warrant officer.

Mashigo said: “Enlistment or promotion of capable members will be communicated upon conclusion of the recruitment process.”

[email protected]