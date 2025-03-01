Court learns of dismissal of investigator linked to Zandile Gumede tender fraud

A senior investigator within the eThekwini Municipality's investigation unit was dismissed after a probe into the forensic company Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS) that investigated R300 million Durban Solid Waste( DSW) tender irregularities involving Zandile Gumede a former mayor of the City and 21 others.

This came up on Friday at the Durban High Court during the cross-examination of a state witness by defence counsel advocate Jimmy Howse SC.

Adv Howse is counsel for accused five, Sandile Ngcobo - a deputy head of Supply chain in the City.

Ngcobo, Gumede, and others are on trial for fraud, corruption, and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Municipal Systems Act concerning a R300 million DSW contract.

Howse teased the court by revealing that a certain company investigated the appointment of IFS for the City, as a result, a senior investigator in the Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU) was dismissed. He asked the state witness if he knew about the dismissal of the investigator and the witness said he heard about it.

Although the witness said he could not comment on the disciplinary hearings that this senior investigator went through, he heard about it.

“Can you confirm that IFS carried out the investigation?” asked Howse.