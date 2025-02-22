Childline KZN highlights importance of children’s rights education conference

Childline KZN said conferences such as the National Children’s Rights Conference play a crucial role in shaping policies that protect and empower children.

Childline KZN said conferences such as the National Children’s Rights Conference (NCRC) play a crucial role in shaping policies that protect and empower children.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hosted the conference in Durban on Saturday. The conference was facilitated through the Commission’s Child Rights Unit (CRU) and is funded by the United Nations Emergency Children’s Fund (UNICEF), themed: Education is a Human Right.

Spokesperson for SAHRC, Wisani Baloyi, said the aim of the conference is to raise awareness of children’s rights by educating children on their rights and responsibilities.

Director of Childline in KwaZulu-Natal, Adeshni Naicker, said conferences like the SAHRC NCRC play an important role in raising awareness about children’s rights and providing a platform for important discussions.

“We are always committed to advocating for children’s rights and ensuring that children have access to support and education regarding their rights and responsibilities,” she said.

Naicker added that it was essential to continue holding such conferences as they create opportunities for dialogue, bring together key stakeholders, and help shape policies that protect and empower children.

“Educating children about their rights and responsibilities is of utmost importance, as it empowers them to make informed decisions, understand their entitlements, and recognise their role in a society that values their well-being,” Naicker stated.

Director of Childline in KwaZulu-Natal, Adeshni Naicker. I Childline KZN

Commissioner Nomahlubi Khwinana supervises teams that travel throughout the country to conduct human rights workshops. The SAHRC found that quality education is not taking place in South Africa.

The commission found that while international, regional, and national legal frameworks have made great strides, there is still much work to be done

“Let us stand together in this shared commitment, ensuring that every child enjoys their right to education — a right that is not only a passport to a better future but the foundation upon which that future is built,” she said.

South African Police statistics on reported contact crimes on women and children between October 2024 and December 31, 2024.

On Friday, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said there was an increase in attempted murder on children aged 0 to 17 between October 2024 and December 31, 2024.

In the same period, nine cases of rape at educational premises were reported in day care/creche/nursery and preschool while 74 cases occurred at school, 10 at special needs schools and six at tertiary education institutes.

Mchunu described it as alarming, saying it required a concerted effort to deal with it.

According to the SAPS crime statistics, 273 cases of contact crimes against children, boys and girls 0 to 17 years old, were reported. There were 480 cases of attempted murder, and 2164 reported cases of assault GBH.

