South Africa’s crime statistics reveal alarming gun-related murders

Lobby group Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) expressed concern over the alarming statistic that firearms were used in 2 886 murders in South Africa within just three months.

The quarterly crime statistics released on Friday by Police Minister Senzo Mchunu revealed that from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, a total of 1 952 suspects were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, while 1 380 were apprehended for illegal possession of ammunition.

Adele Kirsten, Director of GFSA, stated that guns continue to be the weapon of choice for criminals and urged the police to take stronger action against the circulation of firearms.

She noted that President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed this critical issue during his State of the Nation Address, emphasising the need to prioritise the reduction of gun-related crime and violence.

Ramaphosa highlighted the importance of preventing the diversion of firearms into the illicit market and recovering illegal firearms in circulation, stating: “We know from international evidence and our own experience that this is the most effective way to reduce overall violent crime.”

Kirsten called for stricter controls on the legal firearm market and expressed hope that the Firearm Control Act would be strengthened in Parliament.

She emphasised the responsibility of private owners and security companies for the loss of their firearms, which often end up circulating in the illegal market.

“Ramaphosa has echoed our sentiments. It gives lobby groups leverage to hold the state accountable. The next quarter is crucial to see what the police action plan will be. The destruction of firearms must be undertaken regularly, as they are vulnerable in storage,” she added.

Safer festive season operations conducted between October 11 and January 31 resulted in 244 951 arrests.

Mchunu announced that February 27 would be dedicated to reviewing policing in high murder zones, focusing on murders and firearms.

Major General Thulare Sekhukhune, head of the crime registrar for the South African Police Service (SAPS), reported a total of 411 600 counts of serious and violent crimes recorded.

Notably, serious crimes decreased by 5.0%, translating to 21 588 fewer counts compared to the third quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year.

Sekhukhune attributed these reductions to heightened police visibility, suspect raids, stop-and-search operations, and thorough detective work leading to convictions and the removal of hardened criminals from the streets.

The decrease in community-reported crimes was supported by reductions in broad categories, including contact crime (down 1.6% or 3 081 counts) and property-related crime (down 13.5% or 12 863 counts).

However, the category of other serious crimes saw an increase of 1.0% or 302 counts. The rise in contact-related crimes was primarily due to a 1.3% increase in malicious damage to property, which accounted for 391 additional counts.

Two specific crimes within the contact crime category recorded increases: vigilantism and mob justice, particularly in provinces like the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and North West.

These incidents have surpassed murders attributed to robberies, while gang-related violence remains the leading cause of murder in the Western Cape, totalling 263 murders.

Sekhukhune noted that alcohol also plays a significant role in crimes such as murder, where impatience leads to arguments, road rage, provocations, and misunderstandings.

“Public holiday celebrations registered a high number of murder cases opened compared to the actual day of the public holiday, often due to incidents occurring in the early hours of the holiday or the following day,” he explained.

Mchunu highlighted a significant shift in the national crime landscape, describing it as encouraging and refreshing due to the downward trend in crime across the country.

He reported a 9.8% decrease in murder cases, a 3.3% drop in rape cases, and a 3.2% reduction in attempted sexual offences. There was also a notable decline in carjackings and robberies at both residential and non-residential premises.

However, Mchunu acknowledged that Gauteng remains the highest contributor to overall national murder figures, accounting for 25.0% and 21.4% respectively, with the Eastern Cape at 18.9% and the Western Cape at 17.4%.

He condemned gang-related murders in the Western Cape and expressed concern over extortion and related crimes in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, asserting that no one is classified as untouchable.

