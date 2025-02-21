SA’s crime statistics: Inanda and Umlazi among top stations for rape and murder

Inanda and Umlazi have been highlighted in the latest quarterly crime statistics as two of the top 30 police stations in South Africa for rape and murder.

The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, presented these statistics, which reflect crimes that occurred from October 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

When comparing the statistics to the same period in 2023, contact crimes in South Africa decreased from 190 973 to 187 892. Property-related crime also saw a reduction, dropping from 95 194 to 82 331.

However, commercial crime increased to 36,446, with shoplifting rising to 9 833 incidents. Drug-related crime also saw an increase, with 49 015 reported cases.

Over a three-month period, 17 community-reported serious crimes showed that KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was the only province to experience an increase in crime, reporting 69 712 incidents, while Gauteng and the Western Cape saw reductions. Overall, the statistics in this category indicated 411 600 reported cases.

Among the top stations for crime in the country were Cape Town Central, Durban Central, Mitchells Plain, Chatsworth, and Mfuleni. For contact crimes, KZN reported 33 015 incidents, Gauteng 48 929, and the Western Cape 32 169.

In terms of murder, attempted murder, and assault on law enforcement and security personnel, there were 26 murders, 149 attempted murders, and 116 assaults. Liquor outlets, including shebeens, taverns, pubs, nightclubs, and bottle stores, accounted for 244 murders and 347 attempted murders.

Crimes against women and children were particularly alarming, with 961 murders and 1 661 attempted murders reported. Mfuleni, Delft, and Orange Farm were among the top stations for murder, with Inanda also ranking high with 65 reported murders.

The statistics for rape were equally concerning, with 11 803 reported cases across the country. The Western Cape had 1 353 cases, KZN 2 283, and Gauteng 2 300. Inanda topped the list of the top 30 stations for rape with 91 reported cases, followed by Umlazi with 79 and Lusikisiki also with 79.

Carjacking incidents were most prevalent in Gauteng, which recorded 2 567 cases, while KZN reported 599 and the Western Cape 694. Umlazi recorded 50 carjackings during the same period. Gauteng also led in house robberies with 2 109 incidents, followed by KZN with 1 519 and the Western Cape with 595. Inanda and Umlazi were again noted among the top stations for house robberies.

In the three-month period, 4 379 kidnapping cases were opened, with Gauteng accounting for 2 401, KZN 783, and the Western Cape 238. Of these, 148 cases in Gauteng were ransom-related.

Aidan David, the chairperson of the eThekwini district policing board. Picture: Supplied

Aidan David, chairperson of the eThekwini district policing board, emphasised the need for the communities of Umlazi and Inanda to report suspicious activities to law enforcement or their Community Policing Forum structures.

He noted that many murders occur in public spaces lacking CCTV cameras and expressed concern over criminals in KZN showing little regard for human life or women’s safety.

“Sexual offences, murder, and gender-based violence have escalated to an all-time high. The provincial police need to install more cameras to monitor crime hotspots,” David stated.

He urged CPF structures to engage more community members in the fight against crime and highlighted the importance of addressing rape and sexual offences within the community.

Independent analyst and former head of the Crime Information Analysts Centre (CIAC), Dr Chris de Kock, expressed optimism regarding the quarterly crime statistics, attributing improvements to changes in political leadership.

He noted a 9.8% reduction in murder rates as remarkable and acknowledged the stabilisation of crime statistics, particularly the decrease in trio crimes.

De Kock also highlighted the reduction in cash-in-transit and truck hijackings, as well as a 17% decrease in vehicle thefts. He explained that these crimes are often syndicate-driven, involving middlemen who facilitate the theft or hijacking of vehicles for parts or cloning.

Police reported that the safer festive season operations, conducted between October 11 and January 31, resulted in 244 951 arrests.

Minister Mchunu has dedicated February 27 as a day to review policing in high murder zones, focusing on murders and firearms.

He noted a significant shift in the national crime landscape, describing it as encouraging and refreshing due to the downward trend in crime across the country.

[email protected]