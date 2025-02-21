Gateway Mall stabbing: family believes justice would be served

The family of Nomfundo Sibisi, who was tragically stabbed to death at Gateway Mall in August 2024, is hopeful that justice will prevail as the Durban High Court prepares to sentence the alleged killer, Sphamandla Siyalo Khumalo.

Sibisi was reportedly stabbed no fewer than 22 times by her ex-lover, Khumalo, resulting in fatal wounds to her neck and arms. She leaves behind two children, the youngest being just four years old, whom she shared with Khumalo.

Halalisani Mbatha, Sibisi’s older brother, expressed the family’s belief that the evidence presented during the trial was strong and corroborative, instilling hope that justice would be served.

“This means that justice would be served for my sister’s death. I believe that the court would find him guilty,” he stated.

Mbatha shared his disappointment in Khumalo, who had previously presented himself as respectful to the family.

Reflecting on the past, he recounted his disbelief when Khumalo first assaulted Sibisi.

“He always respected me, and we knew him as someone shy. They had two children together, the first one passed away,” he explained.

Looking back, Mbatha suggested that Khumalo had planned to kill his sister, accusing Khumalo’s brother of being aware of these intentions.

On the day of the incident, August 4, 2024, Sibisi received a call from Khumalo’s brother, inviting her to Gateway Mall for a lay-by.

Concerned for her safety, she asked her boyfriend, Mthobisi Gasela, to accompany her.

Nomfundo Sibisi was allegedly killed by the father of her child at Gateway Mall last year. Picture: Supplied

Upon arriving at Gateway, Sibisi went alone to meet Khumalo and his brother. A payment dispute arose at Truworths, leading them to Parkade B, where Sibisi tragically lost her life.

Mbatha revealed that he is undergoing therapy after witnessing his sister’s injuries.

“The kids are left with anger. The eldest even tells us that she hates men,” he added.

During the trial, State senior prosecutor advocate Krishen Shah argued that Khumalo’s actions were premeditated.

He highlighted video footage from the mall that showed Khumalo pursuing Sibisi and continuing to stab her even after she was incapacitated.

“It’s apparent from the video that there was direct intention,” Shah stated.

In contrast, defence counsel advocate Phumelele Daniso questioned the prosecution’s claims, suggesting that if Khumalo had intended to kill Sibisi, he would have done so earlier when they were alone in KwaMashu.

Judge Jacqueline Henriques raised concerns about Khumalo’s motives, questioning why he would invite Sibisi to Gateway Mall without any money.

“What was the purpose of calling her there when he did not have the money? Doesn’t this then support that this was a set-up?” she asked.

The case has been postponed to March 24 for judgment.

[email protected]