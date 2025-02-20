eThekwini Municipality’s commitment to gender diversity in the workplace

The eThekwini Municipality has made progress in addressing workforce gender imbalances and ensuring women’s representation in management positions in the workplace.

The eThekwini Municipality claims to have made progress in addressing workforce gender imbalances and ensuring women’s representation in management positions in the workplace.

These notable gains were welcomed by the eThekwini Governance and Human Resources Committee on Friday.

Deputy City Manager of Corporate and Human Capital, Kim Makhathini, presented the Employment Equity Progress Report for 2024/25, which affirms the development the municipality has made to advance women in the workplace.

The report shows significant progress made in the representation of women at the top three management levels.

“While we acknowledge that there is still more to be done, we are excited about the progress the city has made thus far,” said Makhathini.

According to her, this demonstrates the city’s unwavering commitment to removing barriers to women’s advancement at all levels.

“We ensure that appropriate policies and programmes are implemented to promote diversity and inclusion, provide support, and address unconscious biases in hiring and promotion in the workplace,” added Makhathini.

For the current financial year, the city has developed a target plan for the top three female management levels. Between October and December 2024, it recruited about 535 candidates citywide - both male and female. Of the 535 candidates employed, about 304 are female.

ANC Councillor Nkosenhle Madlala and Chairperson of the eThekwini Municipality Governance Committee. I File

Chairperson of the Governance and Human Resources Committee Councillor, Nkosenhle Madlala, said the progress report is exciting, particularly the improvement in gender imbalance.

“This is an indication that the city’s leadership is realising the role women play in society and the working environment. We are prioritising increasing women in leadership positions by capacitating them with the necessary skills that will enable them to penetrate management positions,” Madlala said.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Councillor and chief whip in eThekwini, Ntombifuthi Ntshayintshayi, said eThekwini should serve as a role model to other municipalities, adding that a lot more needs to be done to give more support to women.

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Councillor and chief whip in eThekwini, Ntombifuthi Ntshayintshayi. Picture: Supplied

“The municipality must be applauded for making strides in addressing gender imbalances. This also motivates other women to study further and educate themselves so that they can be given such opportunities.

“We know that previously women used to be given the deputy positions or not to be seen at all or to be seen at a lower level. Now women are in leadership positions and making decisions to make the city successful.”

Ntshayintshayi said women were confronted with challenges when they sought employment or promotions. She said women were subjected to sexual harassment when entering the job market.

“Women in senior positions inspire and empower other women and there is an opportunity for growth,” she said.

[email protected]