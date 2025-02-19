Westville Prison inmates protest food shortages and quality

Inmates at Westville Prison in KwaZulu-Natal are embroiled in a squabble with the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) over the supply of food.

The inmates claimed there was a shortage of food which left them without adequate nutrition.

They also alleged that they were forced to eat rotten and spoiled food.

The prisoners said this was a violation of their human rights, which should be investigated.

On the other side, the DCS stated that the inmates were unhappy with the recent decision to review its meal plan.

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said it was important to emphasise that correctional centres follow a well-established and closely monitored procedure for meal preparation.

He said this includes strict guidelines on the storage and handling of both perishable and non-perishable food items to ensure safety and quality.

“Despite this, misinformation is being deliberately spread in an attempt to pressure the department into reverting to the previous meal plan. Some individuals have gone so far as to falsely claim that the food being served is rotten.

“These allegations are entirely baseless and appear to be part of a coordinated effort to discredit the department. Such claims are primarily echoed by offenders and certain members of the public who claim to advocate on their behalf,” said Nxumalo.

He said the department remains resolute in its decision and stands by the measures taken to improve food management within correctional facilities.

In a letter written to the Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the National Coloured Congress, and human rights activist Professor May de Haas, the prisoners, from Medium A Remand Detention Centre, alleged the situation remains dire despite numerous reports and complaints.

The letter dated February 12, was written by a group of concerned awaiting trial prisoners in Westville.

The group said this situation also resulted in many inmates defaulting on chronic medication.

“These conditions are unacceptable and violate the fundamental human rights of prisoners as enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. The Department of Correctional Services has a constitutional obligation to ensure that prisoners receive adequate food, medical care, and humane treatment,” read the letter.

De Haas told Independent Media that she was aware of the allegations, adding that the allegations were serious and needed a full investigation.

“That is why we have an office of inspecting judges to ensure that laws relating to incarceration are implemented,” she said.

De Haas said she also reported the issue to the Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal.

“There is obvious corruption somewhere. For example, possible tender kickbacks and we need to know where,” she said.

However, KwaZulu-Natal Health spokesperson, Ntokozo Maphisa, refused to comment, saying his department cannot speak on behalf of other departments.

The group allegations were also backed by Mbekezelwa Jackson Mzindle, who is also an inmate at Westville.

In his letter, Mzindle said the severe food shortage at Westville Medium A Detention Centre has reached critical levels. He alleged that inmates have been served only two meals a day since December 10.

“Over 85% of inmates are chronic patients requiring daily medication, as prescribed by doctors. However, the lack of nutritious food has made it impossible for them to take their medication effectively,” he said, adding that many prisoners will die of hunger should the government fail to address the situation.

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the matter was referred to the Judicial Inspectorate of Correctional Services (JICS).

JICS spokesperson Lennard de Souza confirmed receipt of the complaints, adding that the matter is currently under investigation.

“JICS will report to the Minister and Portfolio Committee on Corrections with findings and recommendations as soon as our investigation is finalised,” De Souza said.

This is not the first time Correctional Services has had to deal with allegations involving food.

In 2016, prisoners at Boksburg Correctional Services complained that they were dished up rotten apples and poorly prepared food.

The Weekend Witness in 2019 reported that inmates at New Prison, also in KwaZulu-Natal, contacted the newspaper alleging that they were constantly sick because they were forced to eat rotten food.

The inmates claimed that they were given bread with mould and sometimes it was rock hard and not buttered.

