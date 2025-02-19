Porters at OR Tambo International Airport cry foul over alleged exploitation and mismanagement

Porters at the OR Tambo International Airport are up in arms after accusing ACSA of neglecting their cries for help. File Picture: Cara Viereckl / Independent Newspapers

A group of porters who serve at the OR Tambo International Airport have expressed their collective outrage against the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA), alleging that they are being squeezed out of their livelihoods.

The porters claim that their voices have been ignored while illegal foreign workers are seemingly allowed to operate without restraint.

These airport workers, who rely heavily on customer tips for their income, have warned that their ability to earn a living is being compromised by security personnel and some executives who allegedly enforce restrictive measures against them.

The porters say they are not allowed to operate the counter, which allows them greater tips and earning potential.

They also argue that their permits were withdrawn arbitrarily by executives, with some porters having confirmed that more than 20 of their members have been stripped of their permits.

“Things have become worse. We have just received a call that there is a meeting scheduled for today and some of our members have already been stripped of their permits for having tried to access the counter. As things stand, we cannot survive on tips alone,” one affected porter, who wished to remain anonymous, lamented, highlighting an increasing desperation within this group of approximately 250 porters.

Amidst these grievances, the porters have also raised alarming claims regarding three of their representatives, Makatu Ramavhundu, Thami Dlamini, and Caroline Selowa, of having appointed themselves and registered the OR Tambo Porterage Service entity as theirs and theft of funds amounting to more than R100 000 from their monthly R600 contributions from their earnings.

“They have robbed us of more than R120 000 that disappeared from our savings account,” expressed one porter, further detailing the collective contributions aimed at supporting members during times of bereavement.

“Mr Ramavhundu and Ms Caroline Selowa appointed themselves without discussing it with us. They then proceeded to withdraw R50 000 in December 2023, while Ramavhundu and Dlamini registered a company called OR Tambo Porterage Service under their names while the initial agreement was that the company belonged to all porters; but now it is owned by them,” another porter revealed.

Attempts to get comment from the three accused were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

However, ACSA spokesperson, Ntokozo Mazibuko, acknowledged that there is a case of theft emerging from monies contributed by porters under the OR Tambo Porterage Services company involving some key figures under this entity.

“Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) has received complaints from porters regarding alleged financial mismanagement by their executives. Additionally, ACSA has been informed by the South African Police Service’s investigative team about a confirmed arrest related to this matter,” said Mazibuko.

Mazibuko revealed that contrary to popular belief, these porters are not directly employed by ACSA but work independently from the company.

“Porters operate independently and are not employed by ACSA. Their primary source of income comes from gratuities (tips) received from customers. ACSA does not victimise porters.

Mazibuko also denied any claims of abuse, victimisation, and preference treatment given to foreign nationals saying: “ACSA’s security protocols do not allow permits to be issued to foreign nationals unless they meet all legal requirements, including possessing valid work permits.”

Responding to the ongoing case of theft of funds, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk confirmed that a case of theft was opened at the OR Tambo police station in December 2024.

“The SAPS confirms that the case (ORTIA CAS 26/12/2024) was opened at OR Tambo International Airport in December 2024. This matter involves members who are porters at the airport who are accused of swindling money from a group of porters working with them.

“After investigation, the docket was taken to Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) Kempton Park for decision. A warrant of arrest was issued on instruction by the SSP of which three suspects were arrested and appeared in court. They were released on bail on 23 January 2025. The suspects are due to appear before the magistrate court in March 2025,” she said.

