Deadline looms for Tshwane spaza shop owners to register their businesses

The City of Tshwane has reminded business owners that all spaza shops and food-handling businesses must register by February 28 to ensure compliance and avoid closure.

More than 4 100 business owners have submitted their documentation to apply for spaza shop registration in Tshwane by the end of January.

MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning, Sarah Mabotsa, earlier said the majority (54%) of registration applications received so far have been from South African citizens, and just over one-third of the applications are from women.

Of the approximately 4 109 applications received at the end of last month, 148 had been approved, and 564 were pending the submission of further relevant documentation.

About 343 foreign nationals’ applications have been processed and are awaiting confirmation of status from the Department of Home Affairs and the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Around 3 397 further applications are awaiting or undergoing review and have not yet been approved.

Food-handling businesses include but are not limited to, manufacturers and handlers of foods, such as food processors, bakeries, butcheries, food delivery companies, fast food shops, and restaurants.

In the City of Tshwane, the application for registration can be completed easily online with a smartphone or computer by visiting www.tinyurl.com/tshwanespaza or https://opendata.tshwane.gov.za/spazaregister/app-registration

Business owners may also visit various municipal offices until the end of this month to register. These include the Soshanguve speaker’s office, Themba municipal offices, the Middestad Building or Atteridgeville community hall, Olievenhoutbosch business centre, as well as the Rayton, and Mamelodi municipal offices.

Mabotsa also reminded business owners wishing to register to bring their South African identity documentation, passport, or other approved valid identification documentation (such as refugee or asylum status documentation from Home Affairs) along.

They must also have proof of registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) at hand, as well as a copy of the title deed, lease agreement, or proof of residence. Other documents necessary for registration include a tax clearance certificate, a confirmation letter from the bank regarding the business owner’s banking account, and if the business is a restaurant, a copy of the menu is also required.

In December, the government extended the registration process for spaza shops and other food-handling outlets until the end of February.

Spaza shops operating across South Africa must register their businesses, following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The government intervened after several people last year died across South Africa due to foodborne illnesses. The people who died, the majority of them being children, had allegedly consumed food from spaza shops that have mushroomed, especially across townships in the country.

