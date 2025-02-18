Durban Metro Police Academy set for major upgrade to enhance training

Durban Metro Police Services Training Academy in Pinetown could be turned into a state-of-the-art training facility to meet the demands of modern policing. Picture: Peter Duffy

The Durban Metro Police Services Training Academy in Pinetown is set for a significant upgrade to transform it into a state-of-the-art facility that meets modern policing demands.

This proposal was presented by the Security and Emergency Services Committee during the eThekwini Executive Committee (Exco) meeting on Wednesday.

According to the report, the upgraded facility will comply with the legislative requirements of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and enhance service delivery, crime prevention, by-law enforcement, and traffic management through comprehensive training programmes.

The Exco is also seeking approval for a new three-year training curriculum mandated by the RTMC, which aims to provide recruits with specialised training to better prepare officers for contemporary policing challenges.

The proposed academy will include essential facilities such as a shooting range, parade grounds, and smart policing technology. It will also feature dedicated areas for specialised training, including indoor and outdoor shooting ranges, dog handling zones, horse unit training areas, and search and rescue facilities designed for realistic training scenarios.

Additionally, smart policing training labs will be equipped with advanced technology and data analysis tools to train officers in modern law enforcement techniques.

General training facilities will comprise modern classrooms with multimedia capabilities for theoretical training, gyms for physical fitness, and areas designed to mimic real-life scenarios for practical exercises.

Recreational areas will promote overall fitness and well-being, while support infrastructure will include administrative offices, accommodation for trainees, and dining facilities. Maintenance and security will be managed on-site to ensure a conducive training environment.

However, the municipality is currently deliberating on a funding model to identify a service provider capable of financing the project.

Presently, students receive a full salary of R17 000 per month; under the new model, they will receive a stipend of R7 000, with the remaining R10 000 allocated to the service provider, who will manage daily activities such as cooking and cleaning.

The committee believes that a residential academy will foster a stronger sense of discipline and professionalism among trainees.

ANC Exco member Nkosenhle Madlala welcomed the initiative, which will include the use of body cameras and monitoring.

Acting Deputy City Manager for community and emergency services, Dumisani Bhengu, noted that students currently undergo one year of training, but a recent RTMC resolution mandates three years of training.

He emphasised that residing at the facility will allow trainees to conduct practicals with police patrols, alleviating the costs associated with transportation to the academy.

‘Now we provide them with accommodation, and it won’t have a significant impact on their earnings. Currently, they leave with a certificate, but now they will graduate with a diploma. This change was agreed upon two years ago but has been delayed due to staff shortages. We cannot delay any further,“ Bhengu stated.

[email protected]