Cape Town Man arrested for tax fraud and executor misconduct

A Cape Town man will remain in custody after he appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court for fraud.

A 40 year-old-man appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today in connection with fraud after he violated the Tax Administration Act and the Income Tax Act.

Avron Poggenpoel was nabbed by the Hawks following investigation work by the Bellville Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team together with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Hawks spokesperson, Zinzi Hai, confirmed the arrest when the man allegedly failed to submit personal income tax returns.

“The arrest follows a warrant issued in November 2024. The case was subsequently referred to the Hawks for further investigation. Preliminary findings revealed that the suspect allegedly failed to submit personal income tax returns for the period between 2011 to 2022, without taking notice of the constant reminders by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to ensure compliance.

“The accused was further linked to a matter relating to fraud where he defrauded a deceased estate where he was appointed as an executor. The accused transferred an amount of R200 000 into his personal account. On completion of the investigation, he was served with a summons to appear before court where he failed to attend his court appearance,” said Hani.

Poggenpoel, who appeared on a charge of violation of the Income Tax Act, was remanded in custody for further investigation.

His next court appearance will be on February 25 at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

