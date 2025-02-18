Academics discuss geopolitical issues ahead of G20 Summit in Gauteng

Gauteng’s Vuyo Mhaga facilitated the G20 Summit launch and dialogue at the University of Johannesburg. Picture: Gauteng Province

Due to obligations involving the Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee (PEC), Lesufi was unable to attend the launch of the province’s State of Readiness for the G20 Summit dialogue event at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) on Tuesday.

However, his vision for the summit was expressed by a panel of renowned academics who were assembled to discuss urgent geopolitical and economic issues.

The dialogue, made up of academics, was the first of a series of conversations ahead of the much anticipated G20 Summit later this year.

Vuyo Mhanga, representing the provincial government, emphasised the importance of collaboration with the province’s higher learning institutions.

“The province is of the view that let us use the institutions of higher learning because you have young people there. Let us go to communities and start engaging with them so that we can have this partner-based conversation,” said Mhanga.

The event marked the beginning of what is poised to be a series of engaging discussions. The academics in attendance highlighted the crucial role technology plays in addressing contemporary challenges.

Professor Oscar Van Heerden passionately urged the need for empowering the younger generation, stating: “For the first time, with the collapse of the financial markets, central governments are no longer as strong. We are all techno-feudalists and we are addicted to technology.”

He argued that emerging figures in the tech world, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos, represent a new elite class with unprecedented control over capital and influence.

Transitioning to the geopolitical economy, Van Heerden spoke candidly about significant changes in the global landscape, notably the rising tension between the United States and China.

“On the geopolitical front, there have been some changes as well. We talk of the clash of the Titans, which is the United States and China. Europe does not feature. It is nowhere in the game in terms of technology.

“They do not bring anything to the party, even though they are the wealthiest continent,” he contended, highlighting a critical observation regarding the shifting dynamics of global power.

Other panellists included Rise Mzansi’s Vuyiswa Ramokgopa, who furthered the talks on South Africa’s foreign policy.

