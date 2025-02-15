Soweto’s Rea Vaya bus service halted following drivers’ murders

Rea Vaya buses were escorted by police after two drivers were killed earlier this month. But this has not eased fears as operations were temporarily suspended again this week. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers

THE City of Johannesburg has suspended the Rea Vaya feeder bus service in Soweto following the murder of two drivers earlier this month after pressure from the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) in the municipality.

The incident occurred on February 3 and buses were withdrawn. However, two days later services resumed, which angered the Cosatu affiliate.

Samwu said the resumption of operations under the circumstances was not only irresponsible and rushed but also a betrayal of the trust workers and commuters place in the city to protect them.

According to the union, the attack on the drivers was well-planned and executed and placed the lives of both drivers and commuters at grave risk as the perpetrators remain at large and the threat of further violence still loomed large.

Samwu also complained that the City of Joburg’s promise to provide escorts for the 45 feeder buses offered little reassurance.

On Thursday, the municipality announced that the feeder buses in Soweto had been temporarily suspended due to safety and security concerns raised by bus operating companies.

”The city is engaging with the bus operating companies to establish and resolve these safety concerns for the services to resume,” the municipality promised, adding to provide regular updates to commuters and residents.

Samwu also expressed the belief that even with the deployment of Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) escorts, drivers and commuters’ safety could not be guaranteed.

”The city simply does not have the fleet capacity to ensure adequate protection. We, therefore, demand the immediate suspension of all Rea Vaya operations until such a time that the safety and lives of commuters and drivers can be assured,” the union said.

On Friday, City of Joburg member of the mayoral committee for transport Kenny Kunene said he had been informed that taxi associations in Soweto stopped the buses at Thokoza Park on Thursday.

Taxi associations are expected to meet Joburg mayor Dada Morero on Tuesday, according to Kunene.

”The 45 feeder buses are operating on the route given to Rea Vaya legally. That is where Rea Vaya has been operating for the past 15 years,” he said, adding that taxis were not licensed to operate on the routes allocated to Rea Vaya.

Kunene said bus services such as Metrobus, Putco, Rea Vaya, and taxis have their own separate routes.

