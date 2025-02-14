Durban High Court hears evidence on RDP house sales and Mkhize murder allegations

The Durban High Court has learned about the corruption of RDP houses at Cato Crest. Picture: Tumi Pakkies / Independent Newspapers

The Durban High Court this week heard evidence regarding allegations of RDP houses being sold in Ward 101, Cato Crest.

This information was disclosed by a State witness, whose identity is protected for security reasons.

The State witness said during the campaigning for the 2021 local government elections, community members complained about this issue to Siyabonga Mkhize.

Mkhize was an ANC ward candidate in Cato Crest, who was shot and killed on October 15, 2021, alongside his comrade Mzukisi Nyanga, while they were seated in a Nissan Navara in Cato Crest.

The State is alleging that Nkosinathi Emmanuel Ngcobo, Sandile Mzizi, former ward councillor of Ward 101 Mzimuni Ngiba, Sifiso Mlondo, and Phathesakhe Ngiba conspired to kill Mkhize as they did not want him to be a councillor.

Leading evidence in chief, the witness said Mkhize had promised the community of Ward 101 that he would make sure that the process of getting an RDP house was fair.

“A lot of people were complaining that they had not received their houses. They found out that their houses have been sold,” the witness stated.

At the time, Ngiba was a councillor of this ward for 12 years.

When advocate Lawrence Gcaba, the KZN Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, questioned the witness if the corruption of RDP houses had an impact on her, she said that it had on her late father.

She explained how her father was affected and said that was when her mother went to enquire at the Housing Department.

Advocate Andrew Matlamela, counsel for Ngcobo and Mzimuni, asked whether the State was going to call the mother.

“I was waiting for that, that is hearsay Mr Gcaba,” said Judge Garth Harrison.

The witness also stated that the community was dissatisfied with the quality of services provided. When Mkhize became a councillor, he had pledged to make service delivery a top priority.

In cross-examination, Matlamela said his client (Ngiba) would testify and say that he never sold any RDP houses. The witness said she had no comment on this.

“He will further testify that there was service delivery when he was the councillor. Any comments?” he asked.

The witness said she had no comment.

Matlamela further put it to the witness that the community was happy with Ngiba as he had served for two terms and as a result, in 2021 he became a councillor again.

After Mkhize’s death, by-elections were held and Ngiba won.

In this case, two witnesses are currently giving in-camera testimony. The shooters of Mkhize and Nyanga are allegedly identified by these witnesses. The State requested that they not testify in open court because they were afraid for their lives.

The trial continues next week.

