Police commissioner Patekile cancels meeting with Western Cape opposition parties

The Western Cape opposition parties expressed their disappointment after hearing that Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile would not attend the meeting they requested.

In a joint statement the opposition parties in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, the African National Congress (ANC), GOOD Party, Economic Freedom Fighters EFF, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), and Patriotic Alliance (PA) said Patekile has backtracked on his initial agreement to meet with them.

The politicians requested Patekile to clarify the raid that took place at the Civic Centre on January 24.

The detectives of the Commercial Crimes unit searched the Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member (Mayco) Alderman JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg’s offices after their names were in a ledger which is part of the tender fraud investigation.

“During a telephone conversation on Thursday, the meeting was confirmed for Monday, 3 February 2025.

“However, the next day, members of the opposition received a letter informing them that General Patekile would be unable to meet with opposition parties due to the ‘sensitive nature of the investigation’.

“We made it very clear that we do not wish to engage with SAPS on the merits of the case against Cape Town MMC’s JP Smith and Xanthea Limberg, as well as the subsequent counter case against DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille but rather to unpack the DA narrative of an alleged political plot and the potential of an SAPS leak.

“We believe that sharing details of the case with any political party is against the principle of justice. Therefore, not only is this response from General Patekile extremely disappointing but it is confusing as SAPS had no issues briefing Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, a member of the DA,on the actual details of the investigation.”

The opposition leaders added the allegations made by Smith and Zille raise serious questions about the integrity of the investigation and the possibility of political interference in the work of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“This meeting was vital to discuss allegations of this nature and reassure the residents of the Western Cape that SAPS is free from interference by any political party.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed Patekile would not engage with the parties.

The SACP Brian Brunting District secretary Monde Nqulwana called on the Hawks to stand firmly and intensify their raids in the City of Cape Town, thorough investigations, speedy arrests, successful prosecutions, stricter prison sentences for offenders, and getting state funds through repossession of ill-gotten wealth.

These raids must be extended to the offices of the mayor, who is complicit hence he is pulling all stops to cover up corruption, Nqulwana said.

“Further, the SACP reiterates its long-standing demand, for the President to proclaim an investigation into systemic corruption in the City of Cape Town, specifically collusion between city officials and the notorious ‘construction mafia’.

“The use of city structures to cover for corrupt officials must be unmasked and dismantled by the DA.”

