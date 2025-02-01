How eThekwini’s golf investment boosts tourism and the local economy

The eThekwini Municipality will sponsor R5 million towards the 114th Investec SA Open Golf Championship to be held at the Durban Country Club in March.

The sponsorship was met with objections from political parties but finally approved by a vote at an eThekwini council meeting.

eThekwini City Manager Musa Mbhele explained that in terms of the sponsorship package, the municipality will participate in several key components of the event, including:

Official Host City Status;

Golf Business & Lifestyle Convention running concurrently with the Open Championship in March 2025;

Sunshine Tour Golf Tournament scheduled for May 2025; and

Swing Through Africa Magazine TV Series, which will be filmed in Durban and KZN, showcasing local golf courses, culture, attractions, and business opportunities.

Mbhele stated that the benefits associated with this championship include global exposure, potentially reaching over 1.25 billion viewers, the promotion of Durban, and economic impact.

Mbhele said the Sunshine Tour event, potentially hosted in partnership with eThekwini, will feature 156 local professional golfers competing for a share of the R2 million prize fund.

Imtiaz Syed, president of Active Citizens Coalition (ACC) and eThekwini Municipality council member. Picture: File

Active Citizens Coalition (ACC)’s Imtiaz Syed said it was imperative that events such as this tournament be held continuously.

Syed said the benefits, even though sometimes overlooked, showcase the city as a city capable and ready.

The concern on the part of the ACC is the hasty nature in which this item was brought to the council. Syed said it was imperative that forward planning and an early warning be instituted when any event, especially of this global nature, is brought to the city.

“It should also be noted that many incubated projects and clubs exist within the city, especially those that constitute some of our staff and councillors within the municipality,” he said.

Syed said these incubated projects should be supported and developed so that some of our own may even be, at some stage, capacitated to participate in such events.

“The harnessing of the projects in the space of soccer, for example, should be implemented as it is the sport of youth and the future. This speaks to always lifting eThekwini as a brand in a positive light. It is and should be the responsibility of this collective to fix our problems, promote our city and make it the best city in the country, irrespective of party affiliation,“ Syed said

Democratic Alliance Councillor Welekazi Sibiya said the DA did not support the sponsorship because they were on the side of the ratepayers who are receiving abnormal services in the city.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) councillor Henricus van der Ryst said bridges that were damaged in the floods were not repaired and that the money could be directed towards fixing these issues.

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba said the money invested will boost the economy and enhance city revenue which can assist in fixing service delivery problems, adding that this will also create jobs.

Mbhele said discussions are well under way with the event owners and organisers about securing all or most of the events for a minimum of the next three years.

Mbhele said this tournament will run concurrently with Africa’s Travel Indaba, helping to further elevate the status of next year’s largest tourism industry event at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre.

“A captivating golf travel, lifestyle, and leisure TV series to be filmed in part in Durban, which takes high Living Standards Measure (LSM) category viewers on an enchanting journey through the picturesque golf courses of Durban,” Mbhele said.

