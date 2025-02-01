eThekwini Municipality faces severe water supply issues amid infrastructure delays

Water being delivered by a water tanker to the Isipingo suburb, south of Durban. I Supplied

The Auditor-General of South Africa stated that delays in infrastructure projects, such as water treatment works and wastewater management resulted in prolonged service disruptions.

The AGSA local government audit outcomes for the eThekwini municipality’s financial year 2023/2024 were presented on Thursday at a council meeting. Although the audit ended in June 2024, it came at a time when the city is currently grappling with water supply issues in residents’ homes.

The AGSA report on infrastructure delivery and maintenance incorporated site visits to nine projects. Auditors assessed the project’s progress and quality. They found several recurring concerns that affect the delivery and effectiveness of municipal projects.

These concerns highlight both technical and governance-related weaknesses that hinder the successful execution of key infrastructure initiatives. These include contractors and consultant performance issues, delays, and quality of work performed.

The AGSA report stated that key infrastructure challenges faced by the municipality can be traced back to several root causes including a lack of accountability for non-performance by contractors and professional service providers.

There was also a lack of environmental oversight. Projects such as wastewater treatment works located in environmentally sensitive areas, such as wetlands and flood zones.

The AGSA report stated that communities experience inadequate access to essential services such as clean water, sanitation, and safe roads, affecting their quality of life.

The AGSA stated that financial mismanagement limits the ability to allocate funds to new or ongoing projects, potentially causing a “vicious” cycle of delayed and underfunded infrastructure initiatives.

The audit revealed that ongoing delays, cost overruns, and low-quality service delivery diminish public trust in the municipality’s ability to manage resources effectively and meet the needs of its citizens.

The AGSA noted that increased capital expenditure and maintenance allocations have resulted in a 4% reduction in water losses. However, non-revenue water management and effective wastewater treatment remain concerning.

The impact said the AGSA report was that infrastructure deterioration adversely affects service quality and revenue generation.

The Shongweni village has not had water in their taps since October 2024, said a concerned resident Simphiwe Ngema. He said that when water tankers arrive, residents often fight to reach the truck first.

“Young people have to fight for water since there are not enough tankers to assist. What about the old and disabled members of our community? What is interesting is that just before we experienced a water outage, the eThekwini Municipality placed security at our reservoir. The residents suspect a lot of fraud or water mafia in operation and the community is left without water,” Ngema said.

The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM) stated that the fact that EWS is running out of budget is a major red flag.

The ERPM stated: “It’s a syndicate, not a service department. When you steal from the gravy train and sell it for scrap, you’re left with broken tracks and broken glass.”

Bluff Ratepayers and Residents Association Vice Chairperson Allison Schoeman said if the municipality does not get the theft of infrastructure under control, they will keep having these issues.

“They are treating the symptoms, not the cause. Criminals have free reign in this city,” she said.

The municipality said that in some instances, there was not enough water in a suburban reservoir to supply the area. They stated that tankers had to fill up at other water filling points and then deliver.

The city stated that water tankers are sent frequently to scheduled areas but recently, other areas were in need of water and this put a strain on supply. On Friday, the city said they had 306 tankers on the road delivering water.

