Eskom’s load shedding returns amidst claims of mismanagement and corruption

Reacting to Eskom’s announcement of the return of load shedding for the weekend, the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) said it is a “stark reminder of persistent mismanagement and corruption”.

MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said they are profoundly concerned about the high risk of load shedding following over 10 months of uninterrupted power supply.

“This development underscores the deep-seated issues of mismanagement and corruption that have long plagued our nation’s power utility. Eskom’s challenges are not new. For years, South Africans have endured rolling blackouts, euphemistically termed ‘load shedding’, primarily due to insufficient generation capacity.

“This crisis, which began in 2007, has been attributed to poor management, corruption and sabotage within Eskom. The financial ramifications of this mismanagement are staggering. Reports indicate that corruption costs Eskom R1 billion (approximately $55 million) monthly, contributing to a debt exceeding R422 billion (nearly $23 billion). This financial strain has necessitated government interventions, including tariff increases, further burdening South African citizens,” said Ndhlela.

According to MK Party, the crisis also reflects the broader failures of the Government of National Unity, adding that “government’s inability to resolve these issues suggests a prioritization of political interests over public welfare”.

“President Jacob Zuma once stated: ‘Theft and corruption in the private sector is as bad as that in government and must be dealt with decisively by law enforcement agencies’. It’s imperative that these words are translated into action.

“The ongoing challenges at Eskom highlight the need for decisive measures to root out corruption and implement effective management practices. The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (“NERSA”) recently approved a 12.7% electricity tariff increase for the 2025/26 financial year, with further hikes of 5.36% and 6.19% planned for the subsequent years. While this is lower than Eskom’s initial request for a nearly 40% increase, it still places a significant financial burden on South Africans,” said Ndhlela.

On Friday, Eskom announced it had “encountered a temporary setback”.

“As a result, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from today at 17:00 until Sunday midnight. Eskom will give an update on Sunday 2 February 2025,” Eskom said.

Democratic Alliance’s Kevin Mileham expressed concern that the announcement comes days before the State of Nation Address.

“This also comes just a day after NERSA announced a cumulative electricity tariff increase of 16.7%, forcing South Africans to pay even more for a service that Eskom is failing to provide. This is yet another devastating blow to South Africans who endure power cuts despite years of promises that the crisis will be resolved.

“This is yet another devastating blow to South Africans who endure power cuts despite years of promises that the crisis will be resolved. The DA stands with you.

“The DA has been clear: the time for half-measures is over. Tariff increases and quick fixes will not solve this crisis - only bold, structural reform will,” said Mileham.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town announced immediate activation of load shedding protection.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said: “Cape Town will immediately activate two stages of load shedding protection until 22:00 tonight, with more protection planned for the weekend. Throughout the weekend, we will protect the city from at least one and sometimes two stages of load-shedding. Please monitor city social media and web platforms for updates if Eskom’s load-shedding persists.”

