Urgent call for action: eThekwini’s water meter crisis

Water meters are being replaced daily, but the process is not occurring at the required pace due to budget constraints and a shortage of materials.

Currently, there is an average of approximately 5 000 faults recorded on the meter maintenance clipboard, said Councillor Mdu Nkosi, the chairperson of the Trading Services Committee in eThekwini.

Nkosi was responding to questions from eThekwini Ward 50 councillor, Lyndal Singh, at a council meeting on Thursday.

Singh said that the municipality has gone out on many platforms requesting residents to conserve water.

“The irony is they need to practice what it preaches, as there seems to be very little to conserve water by eThekwini failing infrastructure, leaks, burst pipes, and stolen meters. All contributing to the huge water loss in the municipality,” Singh said.

She proposed that the municipality consider a different type of material to manufacture meters to prevent ongoing thefts from taking place. Singh said the turnaround time is two to 24 hours.

“Is there a possibility that stolen meters are closed off in a reasonable time to curb water loss. The period of 24 hours is too long a period as this obviously increases the loss of water. What is the planning by the department to ensure that the ratepayers do not continuously compensate for unnecessary expenses on this repetitive cycle?” Singh said.

Nkosi said all types of water meters are being stolen, regardless of the material.

“Although brass meters were discontinued some time ago, plastic water meters are now the target. The exact total number of stolen meters from 2021 and the associated cost cannot be determined at this time. The challenge we face is that many faults are not reported through the call centre; instead, they are communicated via WhatsApp, cellphone calls, or through escalation groups,” Nkosi said.

IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi, the chairperson of the Trading Services Committee in eThekwini. I Doctor Ngcobo / Independent Newspapers

Nkosi said that meter faults can be addressed and resolved within a reasonable timeframe (24-48 hours), provided that all necessary resources, such as budget and materials, are available.

He added that by water design, 36 meters on 26 reservoir sites were installed in western areas, all new except for one replacement.

A total of 85 meters were installed in Southern/Central Ops Areas on 60 reservoir sites, all new except two replacements. Nkosi said there are 72 planned meter installations on 48 reservoir sites in the Northern Ops areas. The contract is expected to commence in the Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 financial year 2024/ 2025.

Singh said the municipality was not being transparent and avoided answering all budgets/cost related questions.

