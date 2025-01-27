National Police Day: SAPS members honoured for their dedication

Left: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu accompanied KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhhlanhla Mkhwanazi and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola during the National Police Day at Kings Park Athletics Stadium in Durban. Picture: Supplied

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reminded the men and women in blue about the need to forge bonds with communities, saying that a police service that commands the people’s trust can “truly” make a difference.

Mchunu was speaking during the commemoration of the South African Police Service’s 20th National Police Day under the theme “Celebrating 30 Years of Policing in Democracy” at the Kings Park Athletic Stadium in Durban, on Monday.

He took a moment to praise the police, saying, “On behalf of the government of the Republic of South Africa and the people you so diligently protect, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you. We honour your bravery. We respect your resilience. And we salute your dedication.

“To every member of the SAPS present here and across the country: we thank you. We see your dedication, your resilience, and your commitment to making South Africa a safer place. Know that your work matters, your sacrifices are recognised, and your nation stands with you.”

He emphasised that the National Police Day is not just a moment of recognition, but “a testament to the sacrifices, courage, and unwavering dedication” of the men and women of the South African Police Service.

“Today, we pause to reflect on your invaluable contributions, to honour your service, and to reaffirm our commitment to supporting and strengthening our police service.

“The more we work together, the stronger we become in our mission to eradicate crime,” he said.

Mchunu told officers that they are the shield between law-abiding citizens and those who wish to inflict harm upon them. “You are the first line of defence in our fight against crime, corruption, and lawlessness.”

“The parade today is a symbol of the discipline, strength, and capabilities of the SAPS. It is a reminder to the people of South Africa that their police service is committed to excellence. But our efforts must go beyond today. We must continuously invest in training, technology, and community partnerships to enhance our effectiveness.”

He conceded that crime remains one of the greatest challenges facing the nation.

“But let it be clear: the South African Police Service stands resolute in the fight against crime. We will not falter in our duty to dismantle criminal networks, to root out corruption, and to restore public confidence in law enforcement.

“We recognise that policing is not just about enforcement; it is about service. It is about building trust between officers and communities, ensuring that every citizen—regardless of where they live—feels safe, protected, and heard.”

Mchunu said the government is steadfast in its commitment to providing the SAPS members with the necessary resources, training, and support to enable officers to effectively execute their duties.

He expressed concern about the number of police officers killed in the line of duty.

“As we celebrate National Police Day, let us also remember our fallen heroes—officers who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we will continue to honour their legacy by upholding the principles of justice, accountability, and public service.

“May this day inspire you to rededicate yourselves to the cause of safety and security for all South Africans. May it remind you that you are not alone in this fight – the government, the people, and the nation stand behind you,” Mchunu said.

Mchunu was accompanied by the SAPS top brass.

