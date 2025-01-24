uMhlathuze Municipality faces EFF protest over expelled councillors

The SAPS Public Order Police dispersed and removed EFF members from the uMhlathuze Municipality offices on Thursday. Picture: EFF KZN

The uMhlathuze Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal is on tenterhooks after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) staged a protest to demand the replacement of three of its councillors.

The SAPS Public Order Police dispersed and removed protesting EFF members from the uMhlathuze Municipality offices on Thursday.

The EFF provincial spokesperson, Mazwi Blose, said the municipality refused to replace EFF councillors who were expelled by the party.

Blose explained that following the 2021 local government elections, where the EFF secured six council seats, uMhlathuze Municipality was left hung with no outright winner.

“This reflected the desire of the people for an alternative government. However, due to internal organisational processes leading up to the EFF’s 10th anniversary in 2023, three councillors were disciplined and subsequently expelled from the party,” Blose said.

He added that despite clear communication from the EFF and its legal team, the municipality refused to remove and replace these expelled councillors, claiming that the matter is before the courts.

“This assertion is false and deliberately misleading. We have verified that the matter is not on the court roll. This is gross abuse of power by the municipal leadership. They have refused to replace EFF councillors who were expelled by the EFF and are using them to gain an illegal majority in the council,” Blose said.

On Thursday, the EFF tried to stage a sit-in at uMhlathuze Municipality offices. Videos circulating on social media show the EFF supporters outside the building singing while other videos show the police arriving and dispersing the members.

One video shows the damages to the windows at the main entrance of the building,

Blose said they have taken a firm stand against gross abuse of power, undemocratic practices, and deliberate efforts to undermine the will of the voters in uMhlathuze.

“The leadership of the municipality has turned it into a playground for egos and factional politics betraying the trust of its people. This misrepresentation was a calculated move to secure a council majority with the assistance of the expelled councillors in direct violation of democratic principles.

“We view this as a direct challenge to democracy and insult to justice. It is a clear example of those in power using illegal and unconstitutional means to remain in control, undermining the outcomes of elections to safeguard personal and party interests,” Blose said.

The deputy mayor of the uMhlathuze Municipality, Christo Botha, said the municipality’s legal team issued the EFF with a letter notifying them not to follow through with their sit-in at the municipal offices.

Botha said the EFF disregarded the lawyer’s letter, adding that they breached the entrance to the Civic Centre and ran through the foyer area before being removed by security and the police.

“From what we understand is that the three EFF members who were dismissed had won a court case citing unlawful dismissal. The municipality has not replaced them. This is a matter of the law and we will not allow lawlessness in uMhlathuze,” Botha said.

In response to some of the videos of the EFF on Facebook, Ras Erasmus said: “At that moment my daughter was inside there to make an appointment for her license. She is still in shock and traumatized after she was pulled around by her arms like an animal. This is pathetic.This kak has to be stopped.”

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda did not comment on the protest.

