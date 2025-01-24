Two men deny conspiracy to murder ANC member for government tenders

Two men who allegedly conspired to kill Sduduzo Magwaza to get government tenders have denied being in contact days leading up to his murder.

Magwaza was a member of the ANC and was nominated to become chairperson of the party at Durban Ward 102 in Verulam, in the upcoming elections of the organisation.

He was shot at his flat in Cornubia on January 12, 2021, and was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where he died due to gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

Siphamandla Makhanya and Mxolisi Percy Hadebe are currently charged with Magwaza’s murder.

According to the State, Hadebe and Magwaza were friends or acquaintances. They were both members of the project steering committee that dealt with tender projects in the area.

Magwaza was instrumental in the allocation of tender projects in Ward 102. At the time of his death, Hadebe had no tenders and, therefore, no income.

Moreover, on December 29, 2020, Makhanya arrived in the Verulam area to visit his sister, where he became friends with Hadebe from December 30, 2021, to January 12, 2021.

The State alleges that upon his arrival in the area, Makhanya told various people that he had come to the area to kill a politician but never specified the name.

“Hadebe conspired with Makhanya to have Magwaza killed so that Hadebe could benefit from tender projects in the area. Hadebe offered to pay Makhanya R20 000 to assassinate Magwaza,” said the State.

During cross-examination on Friday at the Durban High Court, by advocate Manoj Hardeo, counsel for Hadebe, on Friday Makhanya said he had met his friend on December 31, 2020, at a braai.

He said after New Year’s Eve, they spoke about how Christmas and New Year were. He said after that day, they never spoke until January 16 or 17 when Hadebe told him that he was uneasy and a problem arose.

Makhanya said he told Hadebe that he was helped by consulting a traditional healer.

“He said his friend was shot and was in the belief that he might be shot by the same person who shot his friend,” explained Makhanya, who was on the stand.

Senior State prosecutor, advocate Elvis Gcweka, told Makhanya that he had an issue with him giving different answers to the same question.

He cornered him about what he had said last year when he was on the stand. Makhanya had said he arrived in Cornubia on December 27, 2020.

“I asked you if you are sure. You said yes. I took it further and I said we have a statement from your sister who said you arrived in Cornubia on the 29th. You insisted on the 27th. What’s your comment?” he asked.

Makhanya said he had no comment.

Gcweka further reminded Makhanya that he had told the court that he and Hadebe spoke about where they were going to buy liquor as it was during the Covid19 pandemic.

Makhanya said he might have mixed up his statements as he was going through different matters.

During this cross-examination by Gcweka, Judge Sharmaine Balton reprimanded Makhanya who constantly stated he did not remember things.

Gcweka told Makhanya that whenever he feels cornered by the questions, he resorts to saying he cannot remember.

The trial continues on Monday.

