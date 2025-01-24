eThekwini residents rally against R5 million golf sponsorship amid service delivery crisis

The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement has criticised the municipality’s decision to allocate R5 million for a golf tournament while residents struggle with basic services. Picture: File

The eThekwini Ratepayers Protest Movement (ERPM) has expressed its outrage over the municipality’s proposed sponsorship of R5 million for the 114th lnvestec SA Open Golf Championship to be held at the Durban Country Club in March.

The municipality will expand further on the sponsorship and the benefits to the municipal coffers and promotion of the city at the full council meeting on Thursday.

The eThekwini Executive Committee briefly discussed the co-sponsor of the event and participation in four elements of the programme.

The four programmes are the official host city status; the subsequent golf business and lifestyle convention; the Sunshine Tour Golf Tournament, and the Swing Through Africa Magazine TV Series filming in the region.

The total sponsorship rights package is R5 million, for sustained Durban coverage over five months, reaching more than 1.25 billion viewers. The collaborative effort is between the eThekwini city manager’s office, lnvestec Durban, Parks Recreation Culture Unit, Business Support, Markets, Tourism and Agri Unit, and the Durban Film Office in the Economic Development Unit.

In a statement sent to the municipal manager Musa Mbhele, the ERPM said the eThekwini council’s consideration of a R5 million boost from ratepayers’ money for the golf tournament is a brazen display of disregard for the struggles of citizens across the metro.

“While residents are forced to scrape by to pay inflated municipal bills, the council is prioritising an elite sporting event. The fact that this is even being discussed in a council meeting is an insult to the very people who are struggling to make ends meet.

“The lack of awareness and empathy displayed by the city manager is appalling. It is unacceptable that contractors have gone unpaid, bringing service delivery to a grinding halt, while R5 million is being considered for a golf tournament,” the ERPM stated.

The movement requested that the council reconsider its priorities and focus on addressing the basic needs of its citizens.

“It is time for a change in leadership, someone who is in touch with the reality of our citizens’ lives and is committed to serving their interests. Fix our roads, water network and cut our verges. Get on with the business of running a metro and stop wasting our money,” ERPM stated.

It is urging all concerned citizens to join them in condemning what they call “this reckless mentality” and demand accountability from elected officials.

[email protected]