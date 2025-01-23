Water Summit in uThukela District addresses water supply challenges

The provision of water and bulk water supply projects in Uthukela District came under the spotlight during a water summit in the uThukela District of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

Without payment, maintaining clean water becomes unsustainable, was one of messages to the public at a water summit held in the uThukela District of KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi highlighted that many people are not paying for water and encouraged those who can afford to pay, to do so.

Buthelezi said that water purification required significant financial resources. By Friday, Buthelezi said there must be a clear understanding of which wards require urgent intervention.

Spokesperson for Cogta Senzelwe Mzila said that the uThukela District Municipality is among the most affected by severe water shortages. He said the summit focuses on addressing water infrastructure challenges and developing practical solutions to expedite water provision across the district.

Mzila added that stakeholders from various sectors presented plans to fast-track projects, aiming to end water shortages and ensure an adequate and sustainable water supply.

“This engagement will be conducted under the framework of the District Development Model (DDM), which brings together different spheres of government to fast-track and coordinate service delivery,” Mzila said.

Mayor of the uThukela District, Councillor Ntandoyenkosi Shabalala, said Friday’s meeting will be crucial when agreements are finalised on the way forward, including financial assistance for uThukela. He said strategies were discussed to ensure an adequate water supply.

“The commission is awaiting feedback on the funding allocation by the provincial and national government spheres as well as the Department of Water and Sanitation. This will determine the number of projects that will be undertaken,” Shabalala said.

National Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa said it won’t help anyone to play the blame game or point fingers but the important part was finding lasting solutions to current pressing challenges.

“Water, as we know, is not only a basic human right but the foundation of life itself. It is vital for health, agriculture, industry, and overall socio-economic development. For a district like uThukela, with its unique geography and community needs, the equitable and sustainable management of water resources is both a challenge and a critical opportunity for growth,” said Hlengwa.

Hlengwa said this summit takes place in the context of the priorities of the 7th administration, which emphasize improving the lives of communities by addressing fundamental issues such as economic transformation, infrastructure development, social cohesion and human resource development.

